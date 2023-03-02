NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill’s star softball player Mia Marmon has accepted an offer from Kilgore College to continue her education and love of softball at the next level.
Marmon getting the opportunity to play at the college level is no fluke. The senior has been putting up numbers for years, including a batting average over .400 so far this season.
Although hitting is one of her strong suits, Marmon is far from a one-trick pony. Like a Swiss Army knife, she can play any position but thrives best at the catcher spot where she can be the most vocal and show off her leadership and command of the game.
“I’ve been playing with and against Mia for the last seven years,” first-year head softball coach Cheyenne Bouis said. “She’s always had that competitive spirit and fight in her. She’s made my first year so much easier by coming in, working hard and being a leader for our team. We are going to miss that energy and love for the game she brings.”
As family, friends and faculty looked on, Mia signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning followed by a big applause from the crowd.
“My family and friends have been so supportive of me, especially my sister and dad,” Marmon said. “They go to every game and are always so encouraging. Without them, I would have given up.”
Although Marmon is excited about her future, she can’t help but reminisce on the fun times she had with teammates along the journey.
“I’m going to miss those long bus rides with my girls,” a teary-eyed Marmon said. “The laughing, the group dinners -- they are an extension of my family.”
Marmon plans to get her associates degree at Kilgore before moving on to Sam Houston State University to study psychology.