Inspiring students at Chapel Hill High School and leading by example, senior Emery Crayton is a powerhouse on campus who has recently received multiple recognitions. Crayton participated at the recent state cross country meet in Austin and military band state contest in Waco during the first month of November.
“I leave when it's dark and come back when it's dark, it's a full day of working,” said Crayton, as he spoke about his daily schedule that consists of being a full-time athlete in a variety of sports, a band and choir member, a student with good grades and a working student.
As early as 4 a.m. Crayton starts off his day getting ready for school and starts a run to school at 6:45 a.m. to get his run practice in.
“I go through the school day and stay after school from about 3:50 to 4:30 p.m., then right after that, I'll go to work. Then I get off work around 10 or 11 p.m. and I go home and study for an hour or two then go to sleep. Then repeat the same thing and pretty much all weekend, just look over music for about an hour and then go out and run 6 miles, and then go to work, then just like that weekly,” he said.
Besides managing being a full-time student, Crayton is also part of track, choir and basketball along with cross country and band.
During the first week of November, he competed at the military band contest where Chapel Hill High School received second place then went to compete at the UIL Cross Country State Championship where he ran 3.2 miles and was the only student representing the district.
Aaron Steele, head cross country coach for girls and boys for Chapel Hill High School, said Crayton is an overall good athlete, person and student.
“He's just an outstanding athlete. I mean, you can't outwork him, he runs and runs and runs, and he runs fast and he runs hard. And he does things you have to do to be successful,” he said.
Steele also mentioned that Crayton not only tries to succeed as an individual but also helps the team be better by pushing and motivating those with potential.
“... he's a friend to everybody here,” he said when describing Crayton.
According to Steele, Crayton is being highly recruited by colleges as he gets ready to wrap up his high school career. Crayton has won about every race he ran this year in cross country, has finished third in the region for two years in a row, and last year he finished 15th in the state, said Steele.
Although athletics is a big part of his life and a “gateway” that makes him who he is, Crayton has an immense love for music and has even used his way with rhythm to run faster, he said. He currently plays percussion in the Chapel Hill High School band and has always had a love for music since a young age.
“I always had a love for drums. I used to walk around as a kid playing with pencils on the walls. I play snare, cymbals, and pretty much any other thing. With notes and a rhythm, I can pretty much get the hang of it,” he said.
When Chapel Hill placed second in the band competition, Crayton said he was overwhelmed with joy for him and his teammates.
Chapel Hill High School band director Joseph Hewitt said Crayton brings in a special type of energy within the band.
“Emery brings a positive and infectious energy to our band program. The band directors call him the energizer bunny because he keeps going and going and going,” he said. “There is never a time that he is not smiling and trying to lift people up. This young man is something very special.”
"His hard work and dedication is going to take him very very far. It is my honor to have him in my band program.”
Crayton said it's been very tiring managing everything he’s involved in but at the end of the day, it all comes with love and a determination to have a better life in the future.
As he works to finish out his senior year, Crayton plans to pursue different degrees in government, music and law after high school.
When it comes to his future in wanting to pursue a law degree, Crayton said it's due to him wanting to build a better criminal justice system for minorities.
“I'm not a fan of most criminal justice systems like, especially being Black and a male, like sometimes we're not treated equally completely. Even my mom, she hasn't been treated equally in the criminal justice system and I'm not cool with that -- not to the slightest, not at all. I'm a fan of if I treat one person this way, I'll treat the other person the same way; I could care less where you are from, I could care less about your status. If I treat somebody this way, you will be treated the same way. So with the criminal justice system, I feel like I can do that, and I can show how people are supposed to be treated, not looking at skin tone, or like their past, because some people can change,” Crayton said.
Overall, Crayton wants everyone to be successful and is immensely thankful for all the support the Chapel Hill ISD and community members have given him.
“It's like a blanket of encouragement and love coming from everybody,” he said.