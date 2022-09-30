Due to lighting issues, the Palestine at Chapel Hill football game is now scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Coach Jeff Riordan said.
The contest is scheduled for Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
On the Chapel Hill ISD website the school said, "Only High School and Junior High School students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. today, Sept. 30. Tonight's football game time has been changed from 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. due to lighting issues at the Bulldogs Stadium."
Both teams enter with 2-2 records. Palestine is 0-1 in District 9-4A Division I, while this is the first league game for the Bulldogs.