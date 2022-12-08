NEW CHAPEL HILL — Nine seconds.
That’s all that stood between Chapel Hill and advancing to play for a state championship for the first time in 10 years.
A 7-yard touchdown pass from Oscar Gordon III to Noah Baker gave Austin LBJ a 38-35 win over the Bulldogs in the Class 4A Division I semifinals on Dec. 11, 2021.
Following Chapel Hill’s 24-21 win over Kilgore last week to earn its second consecutive berth in the state semifinals, head coach Jeff Riordan reiterated to his team that there would be no nine seconds this time around.
“Obviously that’s something we speak on,” Riordan said. “It’s on our offseason shirts. In the Lumberton game (when Chapel Hill trailed 17-0 at halftime) when we came back and took the lead, we kept reminding them to remember nine seconds. We’ve been in this before, and we can’t let somebody come from behind and get us. The same thing last week, remember nine seconds. We’ve got to finish the game. We’ve got to stay focused and stay locked in.”
“It fuels us a lot,” senior lineman Keviyan Huddleston said. “From nine seconds away, we just know we have to stay on point.”
The Bulldogs are ready to play in the state semifinals once again, this time with a different result.
“It’s definitely fulfilling, but it’s just part of the goal,” Riordan said. “We were here last year and lost in the last nine seconds, so we feel like we had some unfinished business to deal with all offseason. All summer, the blood, sweat and tears that these kids put in was to try to get back to this point. We’re not satisfied yet. It’s bigger than just getting back to the state semis. We want a plus one. We want to do a little bit better than we did last year. They’re locked in.”
Chapel Hill (12-2) — winner of 12 straight games — will now face undefeated Boerne (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome.
“They’re 14-0 and they’re confident,” Riordan said. “They believe in what they’re doing. It’s hard to go undefeated, so to be 14-0 is impressive. They’re very sound in everything they do. They’ve got some great players and just continue to win. Winning is the name of the game, and they’re doing a good job of it. I think that they’re physical and they’re big. It’s the fifth round, there’s four teams left in 4A, and they’re all very good.
“We’re excited to be in the fifth round. The Alamodome is a historic venue. It’s a college stadium. It’s going to be an energetic atmosphere that we look forward to. It will be a good trip for us, and everybody can thank the football team for no school. But it’s a business trip for us. We’re going down there to play a football game and come back. It’s not to visit the Riverwalk or eat good food. It’s to go down there and get a W so we can play next week and get into an even better venue.”
The winner will advance to face either 2021 Class 4A Division II state champion China Spring or Decatur in the Class 4A Division I championship at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Chapel Hill’s journey has been defined by the term “family.”
“That’s all it’s really about,” senior athlete Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor said. “We’ve got a saying in Chapel Hill, we’re all we’ve got. Nothing else matters. Nobody else matters. We’re all we’ve got. We use that. It’s very important to get to do it for each other. I go hard for my brothers, and I’m hoping for the same thing back.”
“They’re a family,” Riordan said. “They’re close. We talk about it every week, do what you’ve got to do to keep this family together. We love coming to practice. We love being around each other. It’s not grueling. We’ve got a great culture in the locker room. Those are the ones that always play the longest, the teams that love each other and enjoy coming to practice. That’s this group right here.
“And they’re talented. They’ve been through the ups and downs, and they’ve got experience. This will be our 13th playoff game in three years. There’s been a rollercoaster of emotions through all of that process, so these guys are prepared. Spot the ball, and they’re ready to go.”