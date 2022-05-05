This weekend, Chapel Hill ISD will host its first-ever ‘Family Fiesta’ event with free cultural dance performances, food, music and activities for community members.
The event, which is not limited to only families within the district but open to the whole community, will be hosted on Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., inside the varsity gymnasium and the auditorium of the Chapel Hill High School campus.
Chapel Hill ISD spokeswoman Belen Casillas said the district believes education flourishes in an environment where all cultures are embraced and celebrated.
“'Fiesta' means celebration in Spanish and we hope all who join us on Saturday can walk away with a deeper understanding of community and cultural inclusion. At Chapel Hill ISD we celebrate all cultures and value their unique contributions,” she said.
According to Casillas, the event will be conducted in two parts.
“The first part of the event will take place at the High School Varsity gymnasium, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., and it consists of crafts booths, face painting, indoor games, bounce houses, family resources and community connections,” she said. “We hope parents and families benefit from the resources offered during the first part of the event. Meanwhile, their children play, learn and participate in activities centered around cultural diversity.”
Casillas said providers that will be in attendance include Bethesda Health Clinic, WIC, Family Circle of Care, Texas Health and Human Services, CHISD and other local advocacy groups.
The district will also have summer camp registration available for Chapel Hill students, she added.
For the second part of the celebration, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., attendees will transfer to the auditorium for live performances by the Junior High Choir and two student groups, The Rivera Kids and Vicky Tavarez.
Also, a community dance group called Ballet Folklorico Raíces is set to perform.
The event will be free to the public, with the exception of the food, which will be available for purchase by Lupita’s Food Truck.
For more information on the event, click here.