Chapel Hill ISD is hosting a "Financial Fun Night" event for first to fifth grade district students and families on Tuesday night.
Ellie Perez, parent and family engagement coordinator at Chapel Hill ISD, said families can expect an evening with pizza and eight stations with tips on investing, budgeting, investing, saving, and earning income. Families will also have the chance to win prizes.
Perez said the event aims to be a fun way for families to engage in financial literacy.
“It will benefit not only our students but our parents as well by providing them with information and activities to discuss wise choices when it comes to finances. Southside Bank and Chapel Hill ISD recognize the need to provide our students and families with engaging and memorable opportunities for learning and adding to our students' foundation in financial literacy,” she said.
According to Perez, the event came to life with the help of Southside Bank which reached out to the district wanting to engage with the local community and invest in the students.
“We are so proud to partner with Southside Bank. We appreciate the time and energy they have invested in bringing this amazing event to life. Their partnership with our community has created an opportunity for our students and their families to have fun and learn together. In Chapel Hill, we believe that together, we achieve more,” she said.
In regards to how to prepare for the financial fun night, Perez said students received a registration form for the event and parents will need to bring it to the event. If the form is not brought, Southside Bank will also have registration forms for families during the event.
Perez hopes families take away more knowledge in regards to financial literacy and the importance of investing.
“We hope that families take the opportunity to engage in thoughtful conversations regarding financial literacy and the importance of investing in your future by learning the skills that you need to be successful today,” she said.
The event is set to be hosted inside the cafeteria at Kissam Intermediate campus from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. For more information, visit Chapel Hill ISD’s Facebook page.