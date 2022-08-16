As parents dropped off their children Tuesday for their first day of classes at Chapel Hill ISD’s Kissam Intermediate, students were greeted with a friendly welcome from high schhool football players, dancers, and band members.
Filled with energy and encouraging words, the Chapel Hill High School students made sure to put a smile on the faces of students as they prepared to walk inside the hallways of the campus and meet their new principal, Bethany Moody.
Parents of Kissam also encountered Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean along with the campus staff, who also gave a personalized welcome to students who came across his path.
Dean was filled with excitement for the new upcoming school year, but also to see the faces of parents and students after the pandemic with a more personalized interaction in comparison to the last couple of years.
“I was extremely excited to see the students, families, and the smiles on the faces that we haven’t not seen on day one of school in two years. Our district made a commitment to the safety, health and well-being of our students; therefore we wore masks for the last two years on the first day and today we had a chance to see those smiling faces of parents engaging with dropping off their children for the first time in a new school year,” he said.
He also mentioned the joy of witnessing the high school students interact with the Kissam students, which was a concept established before the pandemic that he sees as a boost of confidence to the younger students as they conquer the first day of school.
As the new year begins, parents may be hesitant for the first week of classes, but Dean enforced the safety of the campuses throughout the district.
“Our protocol remains the same. We still require our parents to come through and check in the front office and we still desire to have our students get to their classes with the support of staff members that are identified on the campus as we utilize our added security to ensure we control our perimeter by using the additional security measures; double checking doors, making sure kids are identified, the parents are connected with their children,” he said.
“These are typical first days of school procedures but we obviously had a hyper awareness of what the first day of school was going to bring for us this school year.”