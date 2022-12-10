Chapel Hill ISD is asking the community for input about the possibility of adding additional safety measures, such as a Marshal Plan and Guardian Plan.
The district released a survey last week to gauge parents, students, staff and other community members' interest in utilizing these methods to further protect CHISD campuses.
“These measures are offered to every school district within the State of Texas and are known as the School Marshal Plan and the Guardian Plan. .. These plans offer respective programs which allow for select and qualified district employees to carry a handgun,” the district in a press release.
The School Board of Trustees encourages staff, parents or guardians, students and community members to complete the survey and provide their opinion on the consideration of the implementation of these programs, the district said.
It is a short, two-question survey which first asks a surveyor to state their affiliation to the district, then it if the surveyor is in favor of or against the consideration of the campuses having a Marshal/Guardian plan within the district.
“The survey will be active for almost two weeks. It will be after the first of the year before the results are shared within our community,” said Chapel Hill Police Chief Shawn Scott.
If the community input turns out to be in favor of the plan, the district plans on conducting a thorough analysis by the Chapel Hill ISD school board of both the school marshal plan and the guardian plan to determine which plan would be of most value and the best fit for the district, according to Scott.
Even if the survey shows the community is not in favor of implementing one of these plans, Scott said putting out the survey was important for input purposes and overall aims to seek measures to improve safety.
“The Chapel Hill ISD is interested in community input rewarding the arming of select and qualified district employees under these plans. The district will continue to seek measures which will serve to increase safety across the district,” he said.
Scott said the Marshall Plan and the Guardian Plan are two options provided by the state of Texas to school districts as a means of increasing safety and security to their campuses.
Since 2013, Texas law has permitted school districts to appoint one or more specially trained and licensed employees as school marshals. School marshals are one option for school districts that want to authorize designated employees to carry firearms on school premises.
According to the Texas Association of School Boards, a second option is the Guardian Plan, which is when a school board to adopts a local policy that authorizes the designation of specific employees who are authorized to carry firearms on school premises. A school district has the option to appoint one or more school marshals, authorize through local policy the designation or one or more individual employees who may carry firearms on school premises, or both, according to TASB.
The state law authorizes school boards to grant permission to select employees, who volunteer, to carry a firearm on school premises. The purpose of these programs is to provide an additional measure of security for the district.
Oversight for the School Marshal Plan is provided by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Oversight for the Guardian Plan is provided by the school board which mandates the guidelines governing participation as there would be training and background requisites.
“Chapel Hill is constantly evaluating resources which may provide increased safety and security for our campuses. Safety remains the priority of the Chapel Hill ISD,” he said.
Community members wanting to contribute to the survey, can go to https://bit.ly/chapelhillisdsurveyinput.
The survey will remain available until Monday, Dec. 19.