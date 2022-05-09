On Saturday's election ballot, Chapel Hill voters rejected a proposed $125 million bond which was designed to bring upgrades and new facilities throughout the school district.
Chapel Hill ISD on Monday released a statement in regards to the failure of the proposal.
“Chapel Hill ISD is deeply appreciative for the support from our community in this past election. We will work to gather feedback from our residents, staff, and students in order to address the facility needs of our district,” Chapel Hill ISD said in a statement.
Improvements and new facilities were set to include a new junior high campus, new operations and transportation facility, new career and technology education facility, renovations at Kissam Intermediate, new classrooms and renovations at Wise Elementary, new classrooms and renovations at Jackson Elementary and a new multipurpose activity center for district programs.
Because the propositions both failed, the district said the improvements will not be made.
“At this time, large-scale construction and improvements, such as the projects proposed in the CHISD 2022 Bond, will not be made,” the statement said. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership with all stakeholders as we work to provide all students in our district with a high quality education.”