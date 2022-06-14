For summer break, children can benefit from free meals through a summer program offered by Chapel Hill ISD without being enrolled in the district.
The free summer meals program is being offered by Chapel Hill ISD through different elementary campuses and the junior high school.
Students and non-district students younger than 18 can be brought to the campus and receive free breakfast and lunch, said Laurie Stamper, Chapel Hill ISD child nutrition programs director.
Stamper said the meals are offered through a program that assists with funds to assist economically disadvantaged districts.
“We are actually on a community eligibility provision program during the school year, so all of our children typically (eat for) free during the school year. During the summer it's basically the same thing, all the kids eat for free ... we have the children that are attending the summer school,” she said.
She mentioned the program has been taking place throughout the years, especially during the pandemic when families could pick up to-go meals for their children.
According to Stamper, families interested in the free meals can’t go through the “to-go” meal format anymore and must eat on site, as USDA will not be allowing it anymore.
Stamper said anybody who shows up with children meeting the age requirement can benefit from the breakfast and lunch options.
“We’re very happy we’re providing that to the children in our district and in the community ... It means a lot to be able to feed children at this time with the process of everything (prices) going up, they can count on getting a breakfast and a lunch free from school during the summer just like they do during the school year,” she said.
She mentioned that families have been attending for both eating times, and that there’s no limit to how many children can be brought per family.
The program is open to individuals who are 18 years of age and younger, can be enrolled in another district, and visitors who attend must check in at the front office of the campus.
Those interested in the summer program can go to these campuses during breakfast time at 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch time from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Meals are only offered from Monday to Thursday.
- June 6 to June 16, 2022 at Wise Elementary and Junior High School
- June 20 to June 30, 2022 at Kissam Intermediate
- July 11 to July 21 at Jackson Elementary