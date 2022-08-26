To provide more opportunities for local residents, Chapel Hill ISD has opened enrollment of free General Education Development (GED) and English Second Language (ESL) classes for local residents through a partnership with the Literacy Council of Tyler.
Last school year, the district provided Chapel Hill parents with ESL classes, and this year they saw a need for another program, said Ellie Perez, parent and family engagement coordinator for Chapel Hill ISD.
“We were looking at Literacy Council of Tyler's website and seeing what other programs they offer for the community, and GED is one of the biggest areas that we would like to bring to Chapel Hill to be able to provide our families with those free classes and support,” she said.
This year the classes are open to all local residents, not just those in the district, Perez said.
“We do not only support our families that are in district with us but when we say we are a community, we mean it, and we want to support all families in our Chapel Hill area and even to the Tyler area. Any families that wish to be a part of the GED classes or ESL classes are certainly welcome to join,” she said.
Registration deadlines for classes are:
ESL: Friday, Sept 2
GED: Friday, Sept 9
Although there are deadlines for enrollment, Perez said LCOT will be flexible and if you can’t meet the deadline there will also be monthly enrollment for parents.
When do ESL classes start?
Classes will be in two different campuses, parents can choose which campus to attend. Wise Elementary will start Sept. 6 and host classes Mondays and Wednesdays while Jackson Elementary will start Sept. 7 and host on Tuesdays and Thursdays, both will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
For those interested in GED classes, the courses will start Monday, Sept. 12 and will be hosted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kissam Intermediate Elementary.
Perez said childcare for parents will also be provided for both programs, in which parents must drop off their children at Wise Elementary for the services. Kids can be as young as 10 months old and will be taken care of by staff employed by Chapel Hill ISD and students who are looking to earn community service hours and grow their experience in the future teachers program.
Parents also are not required to bring any supplies, which will be offered and sponsored by LCOT.
Perez mentioned the continued excitement for the partnership with LCOT and the importance of helping parents succeed in order to see students succeed.
“As the district, one of our biggest beliefs certainly surrounds our families but we truly believe in the development of all of our families and we believe learning is enhanced when we’re able to provide these supports for our families,” she said. “Being able to offer these classes for our families is a true blessing, and it's beautiful to be able to see our families get to engage in these classes and grow in their confidence and their abilities.”
To sign up and for questions about the partnership, contact Maria Leon with the Literacy Council of Tyler at (903)566-1870.