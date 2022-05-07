In celebration of Mother's Day, Chapel Hill ISD Wise Elementary kindergarten students put their skills to test as they pampered their mothers, grandmothers or other female staff during a spa event on Thursday.
The spa event consisted of four stations: manicure, shoulder massage, hair styling, and a hand massage. Students had the opportunity to show gratitude toward their special woman and participate in all the stations with them.
Cyndy Reagan, principal at Wise Elementary, participated in the event and showcased her painted nails that were done by students who didn’t have their mothers in attendance.
“It was really heartwarming to fill in because I know some were very disappointed that their moms couldn’t come so it gave me a chance to tell them how much I appreciate them, how talented they are, how special they make me feel."
She said whenever the students realized they were making somebody feel special, it helped lift their spirits.
Harper, 6, said she had a lot of fun during the spa day event, especially being involved in the different stations.
“I was helping with painting nails, massaging and doing hair. My parents got to come and my mom got to come, it was really fun,” she said. “It felt really good and exciting for my mom to be here, I really liked it so much.”
According to Robyn Renick, kindergarten lead teacher at Wise Elementary, the spa day event has been happening since 2015 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has been done virtually for the last two years.
Renick mentioned that leading up to the event, the kindergarten students were looking forward to the spa day and were excited to be able to give back.
“They are super excited, getting to treat their family members, teachers or anyone like that, they get super excited to be able to interact with them and show them a fun time,” Renick said.