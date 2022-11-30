Filled with excitement, Chapel Hill ISD Jackson Elementary students scattered inside Shoe Dept. Encore in Tyler on Wednesday with a goal to find a new pair of shoes during the annual Shoes for Kids field trip.
For the 26th year, the district is holding the event for 175 students in need from Jackson Elementary, Kissam Intermediate School and Wise Elementary.
The yearly weeklong event not only gives students a chance to pick a new pair of footwear and a trip to Cici’s Pizza, but also the opportunity to spend the day with a high school mentor during a movie at Times Square Grand Slam or a visit to Discovery Science Place in Tyler as part of the experience.
On Wednesday morning, Jackson students picked their new shoes, along with a pair of socks. Each student had a spending limit of $40 to $50, which allowed some to leave with not one but two pairs of shoes.
Tracy Steel, Chapel Hill ISD Student Senate Sponsor, said this year the district raised a little over $9,000 with the help of students, staff, local businesses and community members.
“It’s just a really neat community-involved project; there’s local businesses that donate every year and look forward to our students reaching out to them. When it's over, I send them some pictures with a 'thank you' note letting them see what their money has gone toward, and it all stays in house which is great,” she said.
Although the funds are through donations, the Chapel Hill High School Senate puts in the work by making the shoe boxes then raising the funds through the local community.
McKenzie Peery, president of the student senate, raised over $2,000 and gives thanks to local businesses who helped raise the funds.
“Shoes for Kids, for me it's one of the biggest experiences for Chapel Hill as a whole, just to see how happy the kids are and excited. It serves as a early Christmas present for many kids who don’t usually get to come out and do things like this,” Peery said.
In regards to the students who were chosen, Steel said counselors pick the field trip recipients. The idea began in 1996 by two freshmen who had the desire to help young children receive new shoes during the season of giving.
As other CHISD elementary students continue to experience the Shoes for Kids experience this week, she added gratitude toward Shoe Dept. Encore, Cici’s Pizza, Times Square Grand Slam and Discovery Science Place which play a role in the field trip every year.
“They all do a great job just partnering with us and making sure our kids have a great experience,” Steel said.