For many, LEGOs are a fun hobby. The self-locking bricks are colorful, inspire creativity and help with motor skills. To harness the power of creativity and fun, Chapel Hill ISD kicked off summer camp at some of its campuses to not only keep children learning but having fun. The camp includes a week of utilizing LEGOs to play and learn at Kissam Intermediate School.
“They come, they're excited to learn and just interacting with them with the themes and incorporating it into our teaching has been really fun just to see them actually engaged and loving learning,” said Erica Ramirez, dual language kindergarten teacher at Wise Elementary.
Using LEGOs to teach math can help sharpen cognitive skills, and kids can practice lining up blocks, sorting by color and using the bumps to solve problems.
“LEGO camp is probably one of the most popular camps,” said Sheila Thurmond, assessment and accountability coordinator for the district. “Feedback last year was just overwhelmingly positive, which is why we did it again.”
This is the second year the district has done the LEGO camp.
“It has been really fun,” said Krystal Miller, kindergarten teacher at Wise Elementary. “We're hoping that as they keep coming back, which we're seeing with these fun themes too, is that we're able to just build on the things, maybe the gaps that they haven't quite grasped yet throughout the year.”
CHISD’s Summer Camp is meant for kindergarteners through fifth grade and they have different themes that parents sign their children up for, such as coding, theater and of course LEGOs.
“The fun part is that we can use LEGOs for everything with reading and math,” Miller said. “So, we introduce them to the subjects that we are teaching them right now.”
The summer camp is aimed for students who need additional academic assistance; however, they don’t deny kids who don't necessarily need the academic assistance.
“I'm… a big believer that if everybody in the room is a struggling student, then it normalizes the struggle,” said Thurgood. “It makes kids feel as if struggling to read is what everybody does. We're not trying to make it where we only have kids who struggle because you want kids of all ages, all grade levels to be in there. They support each other.”
For kids like fourth grader Leon Woods, integrating LEGOs with learning has been nothing short of fun.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Leon said. “Sometimes I forget I am actually learning some stuff. I have LEGOs at home and it’s fun being able to play with them here too.”
Whether it’s learning how to do fractions with the pieces or creating a story out of the builds or just simply expanding their creativity, the students get the most out of learning from the little blocks.
“I think it's something that we are providing to the community and they are really liking it and they like to engage and they are entertained,” Ramirez said. “This makes a big difference for them and they like having fun, but at the same time they are learning.”