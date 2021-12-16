Students of Chapel Hill ISD’s Career and Technology Center showcased their best work Wednesday at the grand opening of "Shops on the Hill," a shopping experience event showcasing 13 different pathways.
During the event, attendees could purchase student-made items such as food and drinks from the culinary department, welding items, construction, flower arrangements and Christmas cards and tags.
Other services that were offered at the grand opening were grooming services for dogs and beauty services from the cosmetology department, such as pedicures and manicures.
Other student programs included health care assistance, cyber squad, clothing design and Texas Association of Future Educators daycare.
Leigh Ann Crump, College and Career Coordinator for Chapel Hill ISD, said the idea was inspired by looking for a way to showcase the work the students create on a daily basis.
“All of our students' pathways have created different items that they work on throughout the year, so we opened up our stores,” Crump said. “We decided we really want to showcase what the students are doing, what they’re creating, because some of the stuff is outstanding. We want to showcase to the community what we’re doing and what the students can do.”
Angelica Chavez, ninth-grade student at Chapel Hill High School, showcased her creativity and was part of the graphic design shop. She said this event brought an extra boost of confidence to her work.
“I feel very proud of what me and my classmates have made. We’ve all worked really hard with our creative thinking. Us being able to show off our work and people wanting it feels very nice,” she said.
For community members who missed the event, some services from several of the programs are opened once a week. Crump said guests will also have the opportunity to order customizations on the Chapel Hill ISD website in January with updates coming in February.
“While our stores won’t be open all the time, we will have the stores on the website and people can place orders throughout the individual stores. Cosmetology, the dog grooming and culinary are open by appointment every week,” she said.
Reflecting on all sections and pathways, Crump said she is very proud of the students and is eager for the community to attend future shops.
“We’re trying to really capture something from all of our pathways and bringing it to the community and public so they can see what we’re doing here and what the students are doing here and how it's going to benefit them in their future,” she said.