Inside an auditorium full of excitement, Chapel Hill ISD teachers and staff united for the yearly convocation ceremony on Wednesday.
The event brought the staff from all campuses together before the start of school, letting teachers know about new implementations, welcoming new staff, reminding the importance of being in the education field and also surprising some educators with grant money.
Ten grants totaling $12,000 were given by the Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation to 20 teachers and instructional staff.
The foundation was implemented in May of 2021 by volunteers and support from the district. It also serves as a nonprofit organization and runs on donated funds, said Belen Casillas, executive director of CHISD Education Foundation.
Teachers who won the grants had to propose innovative projects and go through an extensive process.
“There was a month-long process in the spring of 2022 for teachers to attend grant workshops and submit their innovative projects. The foundation recruited former and retired teachers to be part of the grant committee and review each grant submission. The committee members then submitted their recommendations to the foundation,” Casillas said.
This year is the first year the foundation has given grants, and Casillas said the foundation feels honored to be able to give back.
"We are excited and truly honored to have the opportunity to impact Chapel Hill ISD classrooms through the Innovative Teaching Grants," she said. "As a nonprofit organization, we run solely on volunteers and donated funds. We can only make this size of an impact because of our caring community and generous donors.”
Cindy Gaddis, CHISD Education Foundation president, also mentioned that the foundation plans to grow over time and needs the support from the community in order to give more grants.
“Although our initial grants have started small, our intentions are to grow and provide additional monetary resources each year. The only way we can increase grant gifting is through increasing awareness and sponsorships,” she said.
Those who received grants included:
- Emily Greer & Bryan Schneider - Jackson Elementary
- Carmen Delgado - Wise Elementary
- Robyn Renick, Denton, Cooper, Ramirez, & Miller - Wise Elementary
- Janna Dugie, Jacqueline Flach, Katie Smith, Donna Herman - Kissam Intermediate
- Destiny Kissam - Kissam Intermediate
- Jaylon Stewart and Yvonne Garcia - Junior High
- Caryn Self and Chris Ann French - Junior High
- Laura Bennett and Dallas Shively - Career and Technology Education
- Nicole White - Career and Technology Education
- Julia Dahlgren - High School