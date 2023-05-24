Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.