On Aug. 31, Chapel Hill ISD implemented a mask mandate for students inside school buildings for all indoor classes and activities.
Since the mandate, the district has seen a decrease in new COVID-19 cases.
Chapel Hill ISD has 3,400 students and 595 staff members.
The number of reported positive cases Aug. 30 was 109 and reached a high of 117 on Sept. 2. As of Sept. 21, there were 19 positive confirmed cases, which include 15 students and four employees.
Superintendent Lamond Dean said she wants to show gratitude toward everyone doing their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Thank you to the school board, parents and students for helping us reduce the spread and exposure of ... COVID-19 at our campuses. We also ask that everyone do their part by staying home if you are feeling sick,” Dean said.
Medical staff from Chapel Hill ISD also has been monitoring reports of COVID-19 symptoms, which also have decreased.
The number of district-administered COVID-19 tests, at all campuses, has dropped compared with Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
Chapel Hill ISD has a COVID-19 case tracker at bit.ly/COVID19TrackerCHISD .