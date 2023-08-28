Chapel Hill ISD and the Literacy Council of Tyler will continue their partnership in providing free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for adults in the community.

To ensure accessibility and convenience, two sites have been designated for the ESL classes. Wise Elementary will host classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Jackson Elementary will host classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The classes will run from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare services will be available during class hours, assisting participants to focus on their learning without any concerns.

In-person enrollment has begun at the First Presbyterian Church located at 230 W Rusk St. in Tyler.

Interested individuals can call LCOT at 903-533-0330 for information or to enroll.