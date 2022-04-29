There’s a new officer at Chapel Hill ISD.
His name is Ubo, a 14-month-old Belgium Malinois K-9 police dog.
Chapel Hill ISD K-9 police officer Leisa Geddie and Ubo are adapting to being the new power duo among school campuses within the district. The new addition to the district’s law enforcement team will benefit the campuses in various ways, especially by increasing safety.
On April 18, Ubo was brought to the district as a full-time police dog, which is something Chapel Hill didn’t have in place until Ubo came along.
Ubo is Geddie’s third K-9, and she said it’s like having a toddler since he’s still a puppy. The pair’s routine begins at 3 a.m. each day.
“The day starts at 3’o’clock in the morning, he gets fed, I load him up at 6 a.m., then I head to work. Then we’re up here (on campus), we go through class changes and this that and the other. Then we go home, go to bed and start all over,” she said.
For now, Ubo is certified to be working throughout the district but is mostly found in the high school campus as he adapts to being surrounded by all types of students, especially young ones.
“Hopefully when school starts in August, maybe September, he’ll be ready to go amongst the littles. Because they are so little, they tend to be at eye-level and some dogs take that as a sign of aggression ... and I don’t want to scare them,” she said.
Overall, Ubo has been a good asset to the team, according to Geddie.
“For as young as he is, he is extremely smart. He knows what he’s doing and he knows what his job is,” she said.
Andrew Whitfield, chief of police at Chapel Hill ISD, said the district was previously contracting a part-time K-9, which gave the district a set number of visits per year. Now with Ubo, the district is able to have unlimited access to the services, he said.
According to Whitfield, Ubo’s current dog certification consists of training for narcotics, any type of illicit drug (including marijuana or THC) and some prescriptions, he said.
Whitfield and Geddie got Ubo at a special K-9 training company outside of Austin. It took about nine months to get him, Whitfield said. Geddie fully funded the new K-9.
“We were able to hand-pick him and because he was smart and because of his temperament around younger kids and big crowds, he was a great fit for us,” he said.
Although he’s mostly found on the high school campus while he settles in and gets comfortable around the students, Ubo will also go to the middle school campus if he’s needed.
“He’s here every day like a regular officer, that’s his job,” Whitfield said.
Once Ubo is exposed to more students, Geddie said he will start making appearances on elementary campuses. She hopes to get this comfort level during summer time where she help grow his exposure to younger children.
For elementary campuses, Ubo will be able to showcase the different roles of law enforcement and building relationships with kids at the young age.
Ubo will benefit the campus in various ways, Whitfield said.
“Drugs and things are in every school district. To be able to help better manage that and be proactive as a district to minimize that influence inside the schools, this was a good option for us,” he said.
Whitfield also said in addition to managing things coming into the campus, Ubo is also a deterrent to people outside the campus with ill intentions.
“If they realize there’s a K-9 on campus, it may make them think twice about doing something,” he added.