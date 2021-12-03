For the past 25 years, the Chapel Hill High School Student Senate has been following a tradition of raising funds and donating new shoes to its fellow students.
On Thursday morning, Kissam Intermediate students started off their day with a special trip to the shoe store inside Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.
Each student had a spending limit inside the store of $40 to $50 and left with a new pair of shoes and socks.
Tracy Steel, Chapel Hill ISD Student Senate Sponsor, said students are chosen by campus counselors who gather approximately 45 Chapel Hill elementary students who will benefit from new shoes.
With community support, the program raised $11,000 for Shoes for Kids this year. Steel said the money is funded through a tradition with decorated shoe boxes from the Student Senate that seeks funds from businesses, family and other students.
“It’s a really great program, it's very neat because it's the whole community. It’s not just the high school that fundraises,” Steel said.
Ruby Sandoval, Vice President of Student Senate of Chapel Hill High School, said she is happy to be part of this program, especially being able to provide Christmas joy to students in need.
“They love getting new stuff. I asked them what they wanted for Christmas and they said they didn’t know if they were having a Christmas this year,” she said. “Most of the kids that come here are selected by their counselors and are low-income students, it was nice to see them get stuff. Some kids were wearing shoes two sizes too small, and we were able to get them a size higher so they could wear them for a while.”
A number of 170 children ranging ages of 5 to 12 benefit from the student-led program each year. The idea began in 1996 by two freshmen who had the desire of helping young children receive new shoes during the season of giving.
This year, the Student Senate received funding help from students from Wise Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Kissam Intermediate School.