In honor of Veterans Day, Chapel Hill High School students recognized local veterans through various forms of appreciation during a special assembly on Friday.
The annual event was held in the campus auditorium with performances by the Chapel High honors band, spoken tributes, and a speech by local veteran Larry Blair who shared his experience in the Army National Guard.
Veterans were also recognized by their branches with a flag presentation that allowed each veteran to represent their military branch as each flag was presented by students, and a "Taps" performance which brought tears to veterans.
After the presentation, veterans were invited to a reception with the CHHS Student Senate Pride Committee who put together the assembly and wanted to continue to show their appreciation.
Steve Conger, who served for six years in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War, attended the event for the first time and said it was one of the best programs he has ever been to.
Conger said he left feeling honored, especially seeing the younger generation paying tribute and recognizing the true meaning of the day's observance.
“It’s nice now because the generation is starting to honor the veterans and it's taken many years, it really has, but here again the important thing is to train and educate the youth. We totally have lost the sense of patriotism and I’ve worked all over the U.S., and it's nice in the South, especially Texas, that the veterans feel special,” he said.
Conger recalls experiencing a lot of verbal abuse when coming back from serving during the Vietnam era, and emphasized that as another reason why it's beautiful to be honored for his service.
“I feel honored, it was my duty to serve and I’m very happy to be able to feel that,” he said.
Katelyn Chavez, sophomore and pride committee member, paid tribute with a speech during the assembly.
“I feel like it's always important to thank our veterans because they do so much for us already. I feel like the least we can do is celebrate Veterans Day just so we could show them how much we appreciate them, and how much we love them. I feel like everyone here, especially our community, we all greatly appreciate our veterans for all that they do,” she said. “Putting this program on really just helps the community be together and helps us just think about today and all the past events that have happened, and show our gratitude toward our veterans. I feel like it's a really important thing to do, considering they've spent countless hours and days helping us and our country.”
Chavez said she looks forward to the assembly every year, especially the reception that follows because she gets to speak to the veterans who attended and personally thank them for their service.
Along with the assembly and reception, students also honored veterans with a fallen soldier table outside the auditorium.