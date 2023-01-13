Through a grant from the Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation, a fine arts teacher at Jackson Elementary has incorporated a fun way for students to use stability balls and learn through drumming.
Moving to the rhythm, students are finding education fun through the drumtastic program during class time while also incorporating physical activity, music knowledge, and reinforcing listening skills.
Emily Greer, fine arts teacher at Chapel Hill’s Jackson Elementary, was a recipient of a grant from the Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation nonprofit and was stoked to bring a vision to reality.
“I'm always looking for something new and exciting that I know that the kids will jump on and be excited about,” she said.
Greer said she saw the concept of using stability balls a few years ago and knew it was something her students needed.
“I was like, ‘man that looks fun and my kids would love it.’ But it's cost prohibitive in a regular budget,” she said.
She mentioned as soon as she found out the CHISD Education Foundation was giving away grants, she knew it was her chance to try to obtain the materials to incorporate it into her classroom curriculum.
When she won she was ‘jazzed’ and said she is grateful for the opportunity, especially to feel validated through the nonprofit.
“...when I found out that we received the grant, I was excited because I knew that's the one thing that I was hoping to get that I knew was out of reach. And so now it's validating ... to see somebody believes in what I want to do. Somebody has chosen what I want to do, and they think that it's valuable enough to award that to me, so it's validating for us,” she said. “It's exciting for the kids and it makes me go, ‘OK, now how can I use this in more ways? What else can I seek out? What else can we do that might be kind of outside of reach for now?'"
According to Belen Casillas, executive director of CHISD Education Foundation, the nonprofit gave out $12,000 and Greer was a recipient due to her innovative idea that will allow fun instruction for a variety of subjects.
“When a teacher is chosen for a grant, it is usually because their proposal demonstrates a high degree of innovation, particularly in terms of its ability to serve multiple purposes and yield significant benefits for students. Innovation in education can take many forms, but in general, it refers to the use of new and creative methods or techniques to improve student learning,” she said. “Our grant committee reviewed and approved Mrs. Greer’s application because the unique method of instruction could be used across different subjects, grade levels, and serve multiple goals at once. Mrs. Greer’s proposal promised to have a significant impact on student learning and engagement.”
The nonprofit raised its funds through donors, private individuals, local businesses and community groups, said Casillas.
Greer said her overall goal with the grant is to focus on the bigger picture which is to allow her classroom to feel like a room of success.
“... every kid should feel successful in something ... every kid should feel like what they care about matters. Sometimes that's music, sometimes it's art, sometimes it's reading, sometimes it's soccer ... and it doesn't matter what that thing is, they need to feel like it matters to someone else,” she said.
She mentioned that students tend to have their strong areas of success, and whether it is musically, artistically, or academically with core subjects, the fine arts classroom allows students to challenge themselves.
Greed said students who have been using the materials have consisted of first grade and second grade students but she hopes to incorporate kindergarten and third grade once they do their musical performance, which will be on Feb. 3 at the CHHS theater for free.