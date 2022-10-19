Chapel Hill High School gathered the class of 2026 for an annual Tyler Junior College Promise ceremony on Tuesday, to assist future graduates with information in regards to a free two-year TJC scholarship.
The event serves to inform students about the Chapel Hill ISD and TJC Promise partnership, which assists students with a higher education at no cost after graduating from high school, once certain requirements are met.
Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean said the scholarship is an outstanding opportunity for local students and he appreciates the partnership between the district and TJC.
“TJC has committed millions of dollars and resources to help East Texas children, see their dreams come true, connecting them with their passion, to afford them with a high quality education that will lead them to the next stage in their lives. We here at Chapel Hill have partnered with TJC, like many other schools in the area, to make sure that we give our children the same opportunities that everybody else would have through this element of a partnership,” Dean said.
“We're grateful for the opportunity that our children have to connect with their passion to determine their pathway and discover their future through a free education for the first few years of their school.”
Dean said the partnership process starts during freshman year where students are informed about the requirements that must be met throughout the four years of their high school career. The first class to benefit from the partnership was class of 2020, due to Chapel Hill ISD and TJC entering the partnership in 2016.
During the ceremony Dean emphasized to students that the TJC Promise aims to help students find their passion and develop skills to better determine their career paths in the future.
Those students to benefit from the partnership must meet certain attendance requirements, advance every year to the next grade-level, go directly to TJC after graduation, meet a certain grade point average, graduate high school college-ready, and conduct certain hours of community service. After meeting these requirements, students will apply for FAFSA and a TJC scholarship during senior year.
Deana Sheppard, TJC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said TJC partners with local campuses to improve the community.
“… we believe that college improves our community overall. We know that most jobs now require some sort of credential, whether that could be a one-year certificate, a two-year degree or maybe a four-year or beyond. But it is our hope that we can get every student in our area to attend college in some way,” Sheppard said.
“A partnership like this opens doors for students who may not have had that door opened before because college is expensive for some and we want to be that opportunity for students to improve their lives and improve our community overall.”