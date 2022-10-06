Dozens of residents gathered Thursday night to discuss their concerns about ongoing water and sewage problems in a Chapel Hill-area neighborhood.
Residents, namely of the Jackson Heights and Jackson Oaks areas of eastern Smith County, have been dealing with contaminated drinking water, wastewater odors, raw sewage in their yards and other related issues for the last 14 years, said Nola Chandler, president of the East Smith County Sewer Service & Water Supply Corp. (ESCSS).
A town hall was held outside the Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department to allow residents to express their displeasure of a recent move by the Smith County Commissioners Court, which on Monday approved the use of about $6.7 million of federal coronavirus relief funding on water and sewage projects in other parts of the county.
Chandler, who has been spearheading an effort to create a sewer treatment plant and system for the area since 2005, said the community compares its water to the 2014 Flint, Michigan, contaminated water crisis.
"We tested the water, and it came back toxic for lead and pesticides," resident Cintya Garza told CBS19 on Thursday night.
The affected area includes about 340 homes and Jackson Elementary School.
Resident Shelia Bagley said for years, her family has had “no other choice” than to purchase water for their daily needs. The family still has to use the contaminated water for personal care, which they said is dangerous to their health.
“We’ve been fighting for a long time, and nothing ever came about it,” Bagley said.
There is no community wastewater system in the area. Over the years, Chandler and other involved residents have considered various options to find a solution, such as applying for state and federal grants or the option to pay and tie the system to other existing ones.
In October 2020, there appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a multimillion-dollar nationwide investment to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, including $6.4 million to the East Smith County Sewer Service & Water Supply Corp.
Chandler said although the group is grateful for the federal funds to cover the cost of the project, it's not enough to pay for the entire construction, which East Texas Municipal Utility District (ETMUD) estimates at $17 million.
Because it needs more funds to break ground on the project, the ESCSS on July 12 went to the Smith County Commissioners Court to request at minimum an extra $2.7 million to go toward building a main channel that would pump the wastewater from the community to an ETMUD plant where the water would be discharged.
Along with the ESCSS, seven other organizations made proposals to the court requesting funding for water and sewer projects in other areas of the county. The proposals came from Chapel Hill ISD, Lindale Economic Development Corp., city of Winona, ESCSS, ETMUD, Lindale Rural Water Water Supply, Star Mountain Water Supply Corp., and Wright City Water Supply.
During that meeting, the court identified projects presented by Wright City, Star Mountain and Lindale as the initial priorities. On Monday, the court revisited the issue and approved the use of $6.7 million of federal relief funds to go toward each of the three priority projects.
The Star Mountain project will receive $1.2 million to go toward a new water well and plant. Lindale will receive more than $897,000 to fund a new lift station for the business park, allowing for economic development. For Wright City, $600,000 will go toward the purchase of a filter membrane water treatment method to remove high levels of pollutants in its water.
Along with these three, the court also gave the green light to Winona as a fourth project to benefit from the funds. It will be brought back to the court for approval at a later date.
After speaking with ETMUD, the $3.6 million Winona project was chosen because it would greatly benefit residents and give the “best value for the dollar,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
According to Moran, some of the factors considered in awarding the funds include “immediacy of the need of the project, complexity of the project, other potential sources of funding available to pay the project, current or past regulator violations, sanctions or standing orders, projected growth needs in the areas served, and the number of businesses or households affected by the project.”
Moran previously said all eight projects were "valuable" and needed, but it's impossible to provide funding for each one at this time.
"The Commissioners Court was unable to make the award of $2.7 million requested by the ESCSS and also declined to approve funding for several other proposed projects, based on a number of factors," Moran said in a statement to CBS19.
Chandler said if the ESCSS doesn't receive that additional money, the project could still be completed.
The $6.4 million worth of federal funds, which include a $2.1 million loan and $4.3 million grant to construct a collection system, wastewater treatment plant and disposal system, will remain available for five years. Chandler said the organization has already taken care of the legal documents and is waiting for residents to finish signing up for the loan.
Town hall attendees said they feel ignored by the county. Chandler, who has spoken with Moran and commissioners about the subject, said their move feels like a slap in the face.
“They threw us under the bus,” said Chandler, who also lives in the affected area and experiences the water and sewage problems. “They made us think as if they were fighting for this community, but they weren't.”
Democratic Party of Smith County Chairman Hector Garza, who lives in the affected area and was present at the town hall, said he feels the commissioners should prioritize the issue that affects more than 300 residents.
“At this point, it doesn't matter if you’re Republican or Democrat. What matters is that we have a community who is in dire need. If this would’ve been taken care of a few years ago, it would’ve been half the cost of what it is today,” Garza said. “Every year that it doesn’t get fixed — just like inflation and cost of living — it will go up.”
Chandler said the next step in their pursuit to be heard by Smith County officials is to attend a commissioners meeting to protest.
“To just ignore us doesn't make any sense,” he said. “We’ve been fighting for this for years, and we’re not going to stop.”
