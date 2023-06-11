For the second time in four days, a Chapel Hill football player in the Class of 2025 has committed to SMU.

On Thursday, it was Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon pledging to the Mustangs. On Sunday, Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart also announced his intention to go to SMU.

“I committed to SMU because, in my opinion, I felt like it was a great choice to make,” Stewart said. “Plus, I think it’s the loyalty and how they bond and treat each other like family on and off the field.”

Chapel Hill’s Rickey Stewart (4) has all day to run during a game against Palestine at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.

Stewart is a four-star recruit and the No. 14 running back in the country by On3Sports. He also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, TCU, Texas Tech, UTSA, Colorado State and Louisiana Tech.

Stewart is the No. 145 Class of 2025 recruit in the nation and No. 24 in Texas by On3Sports.

As a sophomore, Stewart carried the ball 237 times for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

As a freshman, taking over midway through the season, Stewart had 123 carries for 981 yards and seven touchdowns. He has helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs had two Division I FBS signees in the Class of 2023 — defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston to TCU and wide receiver Tyson Berry to San Diego State — and will have more on the way in the coming years, starting with the commitments of Brisbon and Stewart to SMU.

Chapel Hill's Dyllan Drummond during a game against Greenville on Sept. 9, 2022.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Dyllan Drummond is committed to Navy. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Army, Grambling State, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Sam Houston, UNLV and Tennessee Tech.

Chapel Hill’s Kendall Allen tackles Athens quarterback Ty Arroyo (2) at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 27, 2022. (Ryne Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance)

Class of 2024 defensive end Kendall Allen has offers from UNLV, Memphis, Missouri State, Grambling State and Arkansas State.

Chapel Hill’s Da’Veon Ross and Daniel Waddleton tackle a Boerne player during the Class 4A, Division I state semifinal against Boerne on Friday night at the Alamodome.

Class of 2024 linebacker DaVeon Ross has offers from Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State, The Citadel, Colorado State and UNLV.

Chapel Hill’s Cameron Kelley makes a touchdown catch against Kilgore on Dec. 2 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Class of 2024 wide receiver Cameron Kelley has offers from Colorado State, Grambling State, Missouri State and Tulsa.

Chapel Hill’s Trevor Brooks (12) looks to make a play.

Class of 2025 safety Trevor Brooks has an offer from Sam Houston.

Chapel Hill's Jayvin Mayfield scores a touchdown during the 2023 Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifier at Lindsey Park.

Class of 2024 defensive back Jayvin Mayfield has offers from Stephen F. Austin, Missouri State, Texas Southern, Tennessee Tech, Valdosta State and Midwestern State.

