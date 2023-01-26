Country music singer and songwriter Jack Ingram will headline the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala, organizers announced.
Committee members, past chairs, sponsors, and hospital partners joined the 2023 Gala Chairs, Sara and Ryan Nash, for the announcement of the 2023 headline entertainer at The Potpourri House during the American Cancer Society Leadership Breakfast.
The 35th Annual Gala, Hope on the Horizon, is scheduled for June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park, home of the event for the past five years.
Former 2022 Cattle Barons’ Gala Chair, Whitney Cain, welcomed guests at the breakfast, saying, “The work of the American Cancer Society is incredible. So many milestones and advancements in prevention and treatment have been made, but we are not done. To continue the work to literally put an end to cancer, we know that we are Stronger Together here in Tyler.”
Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters. Ingram’s prior work has won him a fiercely devoted fan base as well as reams of critical acclaim, and now Midnight Motel marks a creative milestone for the veteran artist, his sound ever evolving while showcasing some of his most expressive, emotionally raw songwriting to date.
Ingram made Midnight Motel independently to avoid outside influences and have creative freedom to write and record. “It was really important to me at this point in my life to avoid thinking about any commercial decisions about the music,” Ingram said. “Every night after my kids went to bed, I’d go into my music room and stay in there until about three or four, just working out the songs like I did at the beginning of my career. Or while on the road, sit up late at night writing in motel rooms. I wanted to bring people into that space with me.”
The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. For more information on ACS programs and patient services available, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345. To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-570-8126.