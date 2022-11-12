Carter BloodCare this week presented Chapel Hill High School with a grant of $1,500 for its contribution in raising blood donations for the community through school drives.
The campus needed to host a minimum of three blood drives, with two needing to be during the school year and during school hours, to be considered for the grant.
Tracy Steele, Chapel Hill student senate advisor, said the high school was able to contribute nearly 700 units of blood last year to help local patients.
“Our campus has always been highly involved in conducting blood drives. We typically have three blood drives on our campus which makes it very convenient for students to be able to donate and participate in those blood drives,” she said.
Steele said blood drives have been something students get excited for, especially knowing that the blood donations make a difference for the local community.
“For our seniors it becomes quite a moment so they can get that red cord, something they could be proud of, that they helped participate in. It's very neat to watch the contagiousness of that take place in our campus,” she said.
Victoria Clayton, junior at Chapel Hill High School, is part of the student senate which leads the blood drives and said the impact of blood drives is important.
"Donating blood helps people a lot because you save lives when you're able to give blood to others," she said.
According to Carter BloodCare, the 2021-2022 school year has been the most successful year to date for the grants.
“We had 115 schools qualify for a grant and awarded over $94,000 to our schools,” said Jacque Decker, manager of operation of Carter BloodCare.