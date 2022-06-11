There are some upcoming blood drives in Tyler where residents can donate their blood to benefit others and save lives.
According to Carter BloodCare, donating blood is an easy, healthy way to help fellow Texans and support the well-being of the local community.
People need blood at all hours of every day. This includes older adults with age-related health issues, mothers experiencing difficulties during childbirth, auto accident and trauma patients, children with anemia and many others who depend on an available community blood supply.
Green Acres Baptist, Ubank, CHRISTUS Mother Frances and Heartland Security Insurance Group will be hosting Carter BloodCare community drives and invite area residents to join them.
The Green Acres Baptist Church drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The drive will take place at 1607 Troup Highway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To set a time to donate to save local lives or for more details, contact the church office at (903) 525-1100.
The Ubank drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The drive takes place at 6120 S. Broadway Avenue in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To set a time to donate to save local lives or for more details, contact Jennifer Dobbins at (903) 707-8866.
The CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital South Tyler drive will be from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The drive takes place at 8389 S. Broadway Avenue in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Micha Biggar at (903) 606-8113.
The Heartland Security Insurance Group drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The drive takes place at 501 Shelley Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Skyler Brumit at (903) 561-8484.
Each blood donor will receive a free “Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last.
Residents also can secure a spot at the blood drive by either calling 800-366-2834 or visiting CarterBloodCare.org and clicking the Donate Now tab.
Carter BloodCare is an independent community blood center that provides transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing and storage and distribution of blood and blood products.