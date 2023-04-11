Connor Sharp is returning to East Texas to be the new head football coach and athletic director at Carlisle High School.
The hire was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Sharp is a graduate of White Oak High School.
He coached at Sabine through the 2021 football season as an assistant coach for his father, Rex Sharp.
Sharp spent this past season as the special teams coordinator at Bryan High School.
Sharp will replace Clay Baker, who was 43-17 in five seasons as the head coach at Carlisle. Baker left to become the new head football coach at Henderson.
Sharp will be the first non-Baker to be Carlisle’s head football coach since Pat Ward in 2004. After Ward left, it was Rocky Baker from 2005-17 before Clay took over.
Rex Sharp was the head coach at Carlisle for two seasons in 1990-91, leading the Indians to a 6-13 mark.
Carlisle has made the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons and hasn’t had a losing record since 2004.