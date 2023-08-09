To strengthen a trust and bond between a teacher and their students, Capturing Kids’ Hearts hosted workshops this week for Chapel Hill ISD.
“It’s a training … that embodies beliefs that we would like everyone in our organization to hold, no matter what capacity you serve kids in because you’re not connected to the district unless you’re connected to kids,” said Bethany Moody, principal of Kissam Intermediate School. “So, this just aligns beliefs that we all think we have in practice, but in a way where we can share the vision and share the beliefs with common language, common training and just create a synergy.”
Capturing Kids’ Heart is an immersive, participatory experience among teachers, administrators and other staff members. They all learn and practice skills to use and model in their classrooms, schools and districts, including how to build meaningful, productive relationships with students and colleagues.
“I really want to emphasize that Capturing Kids’ Hearts is not a program… I would call it a set of shared beliefs for educators to practice,” Moody said. “It’s beliefs in action. I believe kids are important. I believe that connection is important. Therefore, I do these practices.”
According to their website, Capturing Kids’ Hearts works with educators to implement a transformational process that focuses on social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven campus culture and student connectedness. It is a process that can be used in classrooms, during staff meetings, in athletic programs, in cafeterias, on school buses and even in homes.
“We all come together and gather around with one belief… if you capture az kid’s heart, then you capture their mind,” Moody said.
The goal of Capturing Kids’ Hearts is to guide professionals in K-12 education to connect educators with their students through experiential training, expert coaching, a character-based curriculum for students and personalized support. Simple techniques to connect include keeping a relaxed, open posture, making eye contact, leaning in and responding positively.
“I think it’s powerful that the district has funded every person because when you train every person… then you’re speaking that every person is valued and then you empower them to turn and touch every life,” Moody said. “By training all of us, there’s an assurance that we all have a standard.”
One of the tools is a social contract which acts as an agreement between the teacher and student on how one another behaves in the classroom. Within the first week of school, a poster is created of a contract that has shared values and then it is signed for all to see in the classroom. This creates expectations of mutual respect.
“It’s really neat to see it work because kids get into creating a positive environment,” Moody said. “It’s simple… but it’s a powerful tool.”
For second year teacher Kate Bell, who teaches art to fourth and fifth graders, the idea is to treat every day like it’s the first day of school, especially by greeting students at the door of classrooms.
“I think day in and day out with students, the newness of starting treating every day as the first day can be difficult for anyone,” she said. “So, I’m hoping that we gain new and exciting ways to continue to capture kids’ attention and to build relationships and for students to feel like we’re not just settling for the mundane, but that we want to show how much we value them by making it exciting for them.”
Greeting students at the door is not an entirely new practice as it has shown to set a positive tone for the rest of the day, encourages engagements in the classroom and reduces disruptive behavior. It has grown into a customized method of connecting with students and teachers with high-fives, fist bumps or side hugs.
“This is just to say, ‘hey, I see you and I’m glad you’re here,’” Bell said. “Students already feel seen and valued when you deal with any situation that comes up in the classroom.”
Teachers use the opportunity to get a sense of what students are feeling before they enter the classroom.
“There is a time where we can focus on the positive things and, sure, we know sometimes there’s things that are going on in kids’ lives that aren’t positive but that’s why you greet at the door because you’ll find it,” Moody said.
Destiny Kissam, who teaches physical education at Kissam Intermediate, believes that giving students more positive feedback is beneficial for school and outside of school, especially for those who may not hear it as frequently.
“Being able to speak those words into them just constantly, eventually they’re gonna be like, ‘OK, well, I can do this or I am smart or I am athletic’ and then hopefully the goal is for them to be able to share that with their peers when their peers are struggling,” she said. “So, I hope to see my students and their behavior and their interactions with others grow and have a positive impact on one another.”
Moody hopes that as a result of Capturing Kids’ Hearts that parents feel a different energy when they walk into the schools and classrooms.
“Parents should feel an instant connection when they come in,” she said. “I think just keeping connections fuels success. We want every kid no matter what grade, no matter where they are to be on a journey too. It’s not just a one year thing. This creates an environment where every kid will be cared for, all the way through graduation. So, it’s really, really exciting.”