Two TJC players, along with Canton and White Oak standouts, were taken in the Major League Draft on Tuesday.
UTSA pitcher Simon Miller, a former Canton High School star, was selected in the 12th round by the Cincinnati Reds, the 348th player taken.
Later in the 12th round, the Los Angeles Dodgers picked Tyler Junior College pitcher Noah Ruen as the 370th player.
Apache teammate Will Bush, a catcher, was drafted in the 16th round by the Houston Astros. Bush was the 494th selection.
In the 18th round, the New York Mets selected White Oak High School pitcher Gavyn Jones, the 546th player picked.
Miller made his junior season at UTSA a memorable one, raking in All-American honors from five different organizations, including D1Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball and College Baseball Foundation. He was also named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, C-USA All-Conference First Team and ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team.
On top of leading the team in almost every stat, he ranked amongst the best in the nation in a few categories. His ERA led the nation from March 20 through April 10. At the conclusion of the regular season, his 12 saves ranked second-best in the Conference USA and 10th best in the nation. His eight wins were the most in the conference, while also being 29th in the nation. He also ended the season with the best ERA in the C-USA and fifth best in the nation.
Miller was 8-1 with 11 saves for the Roadrunners, plus a 2.30 ERA.
Ruen, a sophomore from Leander, was 5-1 with two saves and an ERA of 0.82. He had 64 strikeouts in 43.2 innings.
Bush, a freshman who attended Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, hit .357 for TJC with eight home runs and 40 RBIs.
Tyler’s Ja’Davion Lacy was a possible draftee but the former Lion was not selected has signed Angelina College.
2023 Baseball Draft Selections
Tuesday, July 11
Eleventh Round
318. Cincinnati Reds, Jack Moss, 1B, Texas A&M.
321. Texas Rangers, Max Martin, OF, Southridge H.S., Wash.
337. Seattle Mariners, Brandyn Garcia, LHP, Texas A&M.
339. Atlanta Braves, Jace Grady, OF, Dallas Baptist.
344. Houston Astros, Nehomar Ochoa Jr., OF, Galena Park H.S., Texas.
Twelfth Round
345. Washington Nationals, Travis Sthele, RHP, Texas.
348. Cincinnati Reds, Simon Miller, RHP, UTSA (Canton H.S.).
351. Texas Rangers, Paul Bonzagni, RHP, S. Illinois.
352. Colorado Rockies, Bryson Hammer, LHP, Dallas Baptist.
353. Miami Marlins, Josh Ekness, RHP, Houston.
370. Los Angeles Dodgers, Noah Ruen, RHP, Tyler J.C.
372. New York Yankees, Brady Rose, LHP, Dallas Baptist.
373. Philadelphia Phillies, Brandon Beckel, RHP, Texas Tech.
374. Houston Astros, Anthony Huezo, OF, Etiwana H.S., Calif.
Thirteenth Round
376. Oakland Athletics, Will Johnston, LHP, Texas A&M.
381. Texas Rangers, William Privette, RHP, Coll. of Charleston.
384. Los Angeles Angels, Riley Bauman, RHP, Abilene Christian.
385. Arizona Diamondbacks, Hayden Durke, RHP, Rice.
404. Houston Astros, James Hicks, RHP, South Carolina.
Fourteenth Round
405. Washington Nationals, Elijah Nunez, OF, TCU.
411. Texas Rangers, Josh Trentadue, LHP, College of Southern Idaho.
420. San Francisco Giants, Cale Lansville, RHP, San Jacinto College North.
428. Cleveland Guardians, Zane Morehouse, RHP, Texas.
431. San Diego Padres, Tyler Morgan, RHP, Abilene Christian.
433. Philadelphia Phillies, Zach Arnold, SS, Houston.
434. Houston Astros, Jackson Nezuh, RHP, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Fifteenth Round
441. Texas Rangers, Michael Trausch, LHP, Central Arizona College.
453. Tampa Bay Rays, Will Stevens, RHP, Tarleton St.
455. St. Louis Cardinals, Tre Richardson, SS, TCU.
464. Houston Astros, Garret Guillemette, C, Texas.
Sixteenth Round
471. Texas Rangers, Jake Brown, LHP, Sulphur H.S., La.
480. San Francisco Giants, Justin Wishoski, 3B, Sam Houston St.
486. New York Mets, Jake Zitella, 3B, St. Charles East H.S., Ill.
494. Houston Astros, Will Bush, C, Tyler J.C.
Seventeenth Round
501. Texas Rangers, Kamdyn Perry, RHP, Bishop Gorman H.S., Nev.
504. Los Angeles Angels, Logan Britt, RHP, Abilene Christian.
507. Minnesota Twins, Kaden Bragg, LHP, Angelo St.
508. Boston Red Sox, Dylan Schlaegel, OF, Mansfield Legacy H.S., Texas.
512. Milwaukee Brewers, Jacob Gholston, RHP, Flower Mound H.S., Texas.
518. Cleveland Guardians, Barrett Riebock, OF, Paris J.C.
524. Houston Astros, Colby Langford, LHP, Murray State College.
Eighteenth Round
525. Washington Nationals, Nate Rombach, C, Dallas Baptist.
530. Detroit Tigers, Ethan Farris, 3B, Cypress Woods H.S., Texas.
531. Texas Rangers, Brendan Morse, RHP, Niagara County C.C.
535. Arizona Diamondbacks, Alec Baker, RHP, Dallas Baptist.
541. Baltimore Orioles, Tanner Witt, RHP, Texas.
546. New York Mets, Gavyn Jones, LHP, White Oaks H.S., Texas.
554. Houston Astros, Derek True, RHP, Cal Poly.
Nineteenth Round
555. Washington Nationals, James Ellwanger, RHP, Magnolia West H.S., Texas.
561. Texas Rangers, Elijah Ickes, OF, Kamehameha H.S., Hawaii.
568. Boston Red Sox, Stanley Tucker, OF, Texas A&M.
584. Houston Astros, Andrew Duncan, OF, A3 Academy, Fla.
Twentieth Round
591. Texas Rangers, Laif Palmer, RHP, Golden H.S., Colo.
599. Chicago White Sox, Garrett Wright, RHP, TCU.
614. Houston Astros, Pascanel Ferreras, SS, Western Carolina.