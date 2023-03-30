CANTON — Amari Welch, Canton High School's standout senior basketball player, has starred on the courts around Texas the last four years.
Now, she will get to play on the same court her high-scoring grandfather made a name for himself.
Welch, before a host of family, friends, teammates, coaches, classmates and supporters, signed a basketball scholarship with Tyler Junior College during a ceremony on Wednesday at the CHS Library.
"It is so surreal to me that I get to play on the same court that my grandpa did," Welch said of her grandfather Poo Welch who played for TJC at Wagstaff Gymnasium. "It is so exciting."
The elder Welch was junior college All-America at TJC under legendary Coach Floyd Wagstaff. He then played at the University of Houston and was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and played for the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA.
She has heard about her grandfather's exploits at TJC and has wondered how many points he would have scored if the 3-point line was in existence at that time.
While her grandfather led the Apaches to many wins, she wants to help the Apache Ladies to do the same the next two years. Combined with her grandfather playing at TJC and the reputation of the Apache Ladies, it attracted her to the Black & Gold.
Plus playing for Trenia Tillis Hoard, who led the Apache Ladies to the 2022 NJCAA women's basketball national championship, was also instrumental in the guard choosing Tyler.
"I am so excited about starting the next chapter in my life," said the young Welch, who scored more than 1,400 points in her career as an Eaglette. "I am so ready to play for Coach (Tillis Hoard) and with my new teammates."
Last year at this time, Welch did not know if she would get to play her senior season at Canton, let alone in college, after a knee injury in December 2021.
"It was hard, I'm not going to lie," said Welch of the recovery. "I have an amazing family and amazing friends who helped me get through it. Our trainer Robbie (Simonek) and my doctor (Dr. Robert W. Dennis) helped me in ways I can't describe. I could have not returned without their support and guidance."
She also credited her coaches and teammates. Dr. Dennis, who also played for TJC basketball under Ned Fowler, is with Azalea Orthopedics of Tyler.
Welch was back on the court as a senior and helped the Eaglettes to a 27-8 record. Despite, missing half her junior season, Welch was part of more than 100 wins in her four years on the Canton varsity.
Now, she wants to continue the Welch tradition at TJC.