CampV is recognizing three veteran honorees during its third annual Rose City Airfest.

"They are true American heroes that are amongst a generation that should be celebrated for their bravery and valor for their service to our country," CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill said. "It is truly an honor and a privilege as a veteran to honor these other veterans that were so instrumental in preserving the freedom that we all love and enjoy in this country."

During a VIP reception ahead of the air show, the veterans will be presented with certificates from U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran's office, handmade quilts from Quilts of Valor and a flag will be flown in their honor.

World War II veteran Elmer Vernon (Jack) Hetzel was born Nov. 18, 1921, to Richard and Nettie Hetzel in West Monroe, Louisiana. His father was a church planter, so the family often moved from place to place.

Hetzel worked on a ranch for $0.10 per hour before becoming a carpenter and helping build Camp Bowie, a military training center during World War II; Midland Army Airfield, a former World War II military airfield; and Camp Swift, a former United States Army training base.

He later entered the Army Air Corps, serving in England during WWII from 1942 to 1945.

He served in the European theater and was part of five major campaigns, including the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.

Hetzel then worked as a carpenter before reenlisting in the Air Corps at Carswell Air Base, a former U.S. Air Force base in Fort Worth, as a personnel service noncommissioned officer, where he continued serving for 20 more years in both the Air Force and Army.

He was transferred to Kearney Air Force Base, a former U.S. Army Air Forces and U.S. Air Force base in Nebraska. He became the 97th Air Wing Sergeant Major and was later transferred to the 511th Food Service Squadron as acting First Sergeant for several months.

Hetzel later applied to a school in the U.S. Army, where he worked in a top position. Then he was stationed in Germany, England, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, serving as Sergeant Major of G4 with the 8th Army.

Later, he taught military science at Texas A&M University until retiring in May 1963.

He devoted his life to God and has ministered in Germany, Belgium, England and Africa and presently serves as pastor of Faith Community Church in Big Sandy. He is also a published author and has written and published 11 books.

He lives at Logan-Watkins Veterans Home in Tyler.

Vietnam veteran Colonel James (Jim) Edwin Ray was commissioned for Air Force officer duty and pilot training in 1964. In May 1966, during the war in Southeast Asia, while on a bombing mission against railroads in far northern Vietnam, near its border with China, Lt. Ray's F-105 fighter-bomber was severely damaged by anti-aircraft artillery.

He completed his attack, but as the plane became uncontrollable, he ejected and parachuted into captivity. Lt. Ray remained a prisoner in North Vietnam for almost seven years, enduring attempted brainwashing, propaganda exploitation and torture.

His stubborn but measured defiance, innovative resistance techniques and constant alertness to communication opportunities with other isolated POWs contributed significantly to maintaining and improving morale.

While under severe duress, his leadership was recognized by receiving the Silver Star, the nation's third-highest-ranking award. He also received two awards of the Bronze Star for valor, two Purple Heart medals (for injuries inflicted by an enemy), the Legion of Merit, and many other awards, decorations and citations for his military service, performance and devotion to duty and honor.

Following his repatriation with all other POWs in February 1973, Capt. Ray elected to remain on active duty.

His assignments included Instructor Pilot, Flight Commander, and Maintenance Squadron Commander duty in the Tactical Air Command; Director of International Security Assistance Programs in the Pentagon; Air Force Attache to the U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy; and Vice Commander/Director of Operations of a Technical Training Wing in the Air Training Command.

He retired from active duty in December 1990.

Ray, who was born and raised in Longview, resides near Brownsboro in East Texas following a 27-year career in the U.S. Air Force and an additional nine years with the Texas A&M Foundation. He is married and has three children and seven grandchildren.

Ray raises horses and manages pine and hardwood forest lands. He frequently accepts invitations to speak to school, church and civic groups on military service, citizenship duties and responsibilities and defense of the U.S. Constitution.

Marine Col. Joe McPhail has a long list of military accomplishments dating back to World War II. McPhail swore into the United States Marine Corps on Dec. 4, 1941, just three days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

After completing his advanced pilot training, he deployed to the Pacific Theatre in Jan 1943, where he supported battles at Guada Canal and Palau, flying both the Grumman Wildcat and F4 Corsair.

After the war, McPhail remained in the Marine Reserves. In 1950, he was called back to active duty when America entered the Korean War, where he piloted the F4 Corsair once again and provided air support during the battle of the Chosin Reservoir.

His distinguished career included WWII and Korean War service, 240 combat missions, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, 11 air medals, and two air-to-air victories; he is also the oldest living Corsair pilot.

Veterans are the ones who have stood up during the nation's darkest moments to fight for the American way of life and to preserve freedom, Gladhill said. Every man, woman and child should appreciate the service and sacrifice that veterans have gone through.

"To hold a small ceremony for these three true heroes is the very least we could do," Gladhill said. "I am humbled to be a part of this, and to honor these gentlemen is by far one of the greatest moments of my life."

Parking for the airfest begins at 2 p.m. Friday at Metro Aviation, 2535 Dixie Dr. in Tyler. Gates open at 3 p.m. with an exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Girl Named Tom will kick off a musical performance at 4:30 p.m. and the air show will begin at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.campvtyler.org/rose-city-airfest.