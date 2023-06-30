CampV held a special VIP reception Thursday night to recognize three local veteran honorees and the pilots who were set to fly aircraft in the third annual Rose City Airfest.
“We have the honor and the privilege to be amongst some of our nation’s finest,” said Travis Gladhill, CampV executive director.
Gladhill showed guests a presentation highlighting the veteran organization’s accomplishments, introduced the honorees, two of which shared a few words, and presented the pilots with challenge coins.
Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office presented World War II veteran Elmer Vernon “Jack” Hetzel and WWII Marine Col. Joe McPhail with Certificates of Congressional Recognition, and Vietnam veteran Col. James Edwin Ray with a flag flown over to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Quilt Guild of East Texas members gave handsewn Quilts of Valor to the veterans.
Hetzel, who is almost 102 years old, said the military was good to him.
When he joined the Armed Forces in 1942, he was merely a “third-grade grammar school graduate” with an IQ of 69. He was assigned to attend typing classes to familiarize himself with the keyboard and improve his reading skills, but he was soon asked to teach the course.
“I didn’t have enough education to say no,” he laughed. “Because when you’re asked to do something, you do it. So I taught the entire administrative course, equal to four years of college. That was a good start.”
After several years of service, he retook the IQ test in 1948 and scored 129.
Hetzel served in the European theater and was part of five major campaigns, including the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
His final assignment was the toughest, he said, laughing. He was sent to teach at Texas A&M University, where he taught military science until retiring in May 1963.
“One of the best things I ever did was to go into the military,” he said. “The Armed Forces did me a lot of good, and I’m so thankful.”
In May 1966, Ray landed in hostile territory and was forced into captivity. He remained a prisoner of war for almost seven years, enduring attempted brainwashing, propaganda, exploitation and torture.
“One of the ones that I often get asked is if it’s difficult for me to talk about the things we went through,” he said. “After being there for seven years, I enjoy it when I have a captive audience.”
He said he attributes his survival and endurance to the school systems, Christian churches and the Judeo-Christian heritage, training he got at Texas A&M University, and the primary reliance was his understanding of the U.S. Constitution.
In 1776, the founding fathers ended the Declaration of Independence by saying that they pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor, and many did, he said.
“Whenever I was down and feeling a little bit depressed, maybe feeling a little sorry for myself in solitary confinement, no contact with any other prisoners, I would think if those guys could do that… I’d be whiny if I couldn’t match that,” he said.
Air shows like Rose City Airfest celebrate advances in aviation technology, military veterans, pilots, and aircrew members and support aircrew members, volunteers and sponsors of events like this, to boost patriotism, people’s understanding of the nation’s fundamental principles, and why we should continue to support and defend the Constitution.
Gladhill also thanked the sponsors for their continued support.
“If you think about it, you have answered the call. You are assisting 380 veterans a month, changing veterans’ lives, and ensuring that no veteran is left behind, at least not here in East Texas,” Gladhill said.
All of this could not have been possible without the sponsors’ support of the Rose City Airfest.