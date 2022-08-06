East Texas veteran organization CampV held a back-to-school supplies drive Friday with the goal of helping out students and teachers.
The donations of supplies will go to Griffin Elementary School and Jones Elementary School.
Travis Gladhill, Executive Director at CampV, said they contacted a couple school districts to see what their needs were.
“We just wanted to do our part as a community member and do a little drive [and] see what we can do to offset that cost a little,” Gladhill said.
Gladhill said a lot of times teachers are having to purchase their supplies out of their own pocket.
“With the economy being what it is now, we figured why not step in and help out where we can,” Gladhill said.
Gladhill said he hopes to help out a lot of students and teachers.
“We all know, especially as parents or students back in our younger years, going back to school is an expensive endeavor and we just wanted to help with that cost and be a good community partner,” he said.
Emma Breitbarth, career advisor for Texas veterans commission women's veterans program, said she wanted to do a random act of kindness and give back to students and teachers. She said drives like this are important because they give back to the community.
“The kids whose parents can't afford to get school supplies because of the economy maybe or whatever's going on with them can now also be included with others,” Breitbarth said. “They won't be excluded because they don't have any of the supplies.”
Breitbarth said she hopes some parents don't have to worry so much about where they are going to get school supplies if they can’t afford it.
There will be more opportunities to donate and receive school supplies for different organizations found below.
TYLER
Creative Minds Initiative will host a drive-thru school supplies distribution on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to noon or until supplies last at Family of Faith Christian Church in Tyler. Families are recommended to wear masks and the child who will be receiving the backpack to be in attendance and inside the vehicle.
Pack the Bus for Chapel Hill ISD: A school drive benefitting Chapel Hill is open now through Aug. 6 with convenient drop-off locations including the Dairy Queen on Highway 64, Whataburger on Highway 64 and Chapel Hill High School.
Family of Faith Christian Church will host a school supplies drive Aug. 13 9:30 a.m. to noon at 3200 US Hwy 271, Tyler.
KILGORE
Fun Zone in Kilgore will be hosting its second annual back-to-school bash on Aug. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m.
LONGVIEW/GILMER
New Beginnings Church will be hosting a back-to-school bash with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2137 E. George Richey Road in Longview and at 1977 State Hwy 155 N in Gilmore. There will also be free food and bouncy houses for children. Families must sign up for the event with information of services needing prior to the event.
ER Tax Preparation Services will host a school supplies drive Aug. 13 noon to 5 p.m. at 103 Margo St, Longview.