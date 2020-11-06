Three area organizations have partnered to host a special event honoring the nation’s military veterans on Nov. 11.
Communities Assisting Military Personnel for Veterans, or CAMP V, the American Freedom Museum and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum will host an hour-long ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Veterans Day at the new freedom museum, located at 1051 N. Houston St. in Bullard.
The event, slated to begin with the Pledge of Allegiance, will be punctuated with patriotic music from the East Texas Men in Harmony that highlights the fight songs representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force, according to a release.
The ceremony will also feature 1st Sgt. Kandy Flores of the U.S. Army and Maj. Beverly Russell of the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and will include a special recognition of all family members and friends of those missing or killed in action. There will also be a tribute for Gold Star and Blue Star families, notably those active duty military men and women whose family members are veterans or have passed away.
“It’s incredible to see this many people coming together to honor our veterans in the spirit of fellowship and unity and I was really impressed by what they put together,” Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick said. “ … As the mayor of Bullard, I could easily describe Bullard as a small town with big hearts for our military.”
Officials and members from the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, located at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, will also be in attendance, along with Pastor Doug Haning, who will offer the invocation, members of the Tyler High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and military poet and Tyler resident Dona Julian Cassel.
The ceremony will include poetry readings, the presentation of colors and the playing of taps by Jim Little. An informal social and museum tour will follow.