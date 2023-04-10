Not all classrooms have four walls. At least that’s the motto at Camp Tyler Outdoor School.
“It was the community that really brought this camp to life,” said Kathy Lagasse, interim executive director of Camp Tyler. “Community leaders really saw a need for an outdoor education experience.”
Since 1945, Camp Tyler has been enriching the community and its students by exploring, measuring, tracking, digging, collecting, graphing and transferring words with exposure to nature.
“This is such a great way for kids to learn, get out of the classroom,” Legasse said.
Located on the beautiful waters of Lake Tyler, the 300-acre classroom provides enrichment and educational opportunities for students.
The camp not only provides such educational opportunities but also serves as space for events such as weddings and family reunions.
“It’s always such fun to have people come out and enjoy the beautiful natural resources that this part of East Texas has to offer,” Lagasse said.
The camp has been working on updating many of the accommodations, like the lodge and cabins.
For over 78 years, Camp Tyler has served the community, particularly putting focus on those with more physical, mental and emotional challenges.
“We’ve really grown,” Lagasse said. “And one of the things we saw was a need for more inclusion.”
In doing so, Camp Tyler opened programs geared towards those with asthma, diabetes and visual impairment.
Annual summer camps like Camp HeyDay and Camp Kennedy are offered to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to enjoy all of the joys and benefits of summer camp.
However, thanks to a CO OP grant through Texas Parks and Wildlife, Camp Tyler can expand to focus on the deaf and hard of hearing communities.
“We are so excited and appreciative of Texas Parks and Wildlife for participating with us in this grant,” Lagasse said. “We’ll be able to train our staff, get the materials we need that will allow us to help the students connect with nature.”
"Deaf" usually refers to a hearing loss so severe that there is very little or no functional hearing.
"Hard of hearing" refers to a hearing loss where there may be enough residual hearing that an auditory device, such as a hearing aid, provides adequate assistance to process speech.
Training will include being able to determine how and when to use visual cues, as well as educate the staff on ways to communicate with the students.
“We want everyone to have fun and be successful at the same time,” Lagasse said. “I think it’s going to be a blast!”
Camp counselors are typically trained in safety certifications, CPR, emergency procedures and policies, as well as archery and canoe certifications.
In addition to staffing up for the summer camps, Lagasse says they’re also looking for sign language interpreters.
“It would be great if we could have interpreters through the school districts, so that way the kids are likely to be familiar with them,” she said. “It’s going to be very crucial for the staff to learn as well.”
Camp Tyler has often partnered with Tyler ISD, specifically with their special education programs.
“Those who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to participate in these activities, as well as go on hikes and swim… it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lagasse said.
Lagasse said they will have plans to have a toolbox for those with hearing aids or other auditory devices to be stored while the kids are playing in the water, and will likely be using bright color flags to communicate with them.
The deaf/hard of hearing summer day camp will be June 19 - 23 and will have between 25-30 spots opened.
“We want to fill every single spot,” Lagasse said.
Lagasse says that sometimes kids do have a hard time adapting to summer camps, even if it’s just during the day.
“It’s usually because it’s a new environment,” Lagasse said, “and there’s a lot of unknowns but we always have so much fun.”
With days that are jammed packed with hiking, swimming, archery, educational opportunities and hanging out with friends, it’s often easy to forget the initial hesitations.
“We have so many activities planned for each day,” Lagasse said. “We are ready to go!”