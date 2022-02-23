Camp Tyler Outdoor School is set to celebrate its 77th year serving East Texas children with a fundraising event.
The Camp Tyler Foundation has a goal of raising $1.25 million to renovate or rebuild the property's cabins.
Necessary camp renovations include energy-efficient cabins, proper bathroom facilities meeting privacy standards, private rooms, stall showers and toilet installments as well as handwashing areas in each cabin, including a handicap area.
“Every donation, small or large, is critical because we’re in the process of rebuilding the camp. The cabins that are there are 60 years old, they’ve been pretty well maintained. With changing times, privacy issues and handicap changes we’re having to make a lot of changes. Our goal is to bring this camp back to make it a premier camp in East Texas,” said Bud Worthen, president at Camp Tyler Foundation.
The fundraising event will feature music by the McGills, dinner, live and silent auctions and raffles at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Building at 1200 Fifth St.
The event will be limited to 300 individuals, according to Worthen, but hasn’t been sold out yet. Tickets are being sold for $125, and tables for eight range from $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 depending on the level of sponsorship.
The last day to purchase tickets and tables will be March 24, or until sold out.
Worthen asks the community to assist with the fundraising event and consider putting in a donation toward the camp that has been a staple to the East Texas community for nearly eight decades.
“About just everybody that grew up in Tyler, Texas that was part of the public schools went to Camp Tyler,” he said.
To order tickets and tables, contact 903-565-4475 or visit camptyler.org for more information.