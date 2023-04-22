The Camp Tyler Foundation hosted a fundraiser Friday evening at the Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Building in Tyler Junior College.
President of Camp Tyler Foundation Bud Worthen asked how many people had attended Camp Tyler and a dozen had their hands raised.
“Camp Tyler is such an integral part of this community,” he said. “About just everybody that grew up in Tyler, Texas was part of the public schools that went to Camp Tyler.”
Celebrating its 78th year in East Texas, Camp Tyler Outdoor School’s fundraiser had nearly 200 people attend, partaking in drinks and dinner, games and enjoying the atmosphere.
“It has been a really fun night, lots of people bidding on items and I can’t wait to see what the amount we raised is doing to be,” said Kathy Lagasse, interim executive director of Camp Tyler.
“What’s really nice is to know that everybody in that room loves Camp Tyler, they believe in it, they support it, they back their beliefs. Everyone is just having a great time. A lot of them are remembering when they were in Camp Tyler," Lagesse added.
Since 1945, Camp Tyler has been enriching the community and its students by exploring, measuring, tracking, digging, collecting, graphing and transferring words with exposure to nature.
Jim Echols, an attorney based in Tyler, remembers his time at Camp Tyler fondly, especially spending nights as a fifth and sixth grader.
“It was a wonderful time," he said. "We got to see our teachers outside the classroom and interact with our friends in a different environment. We got to choose fields of interests … learning about the ecology and things like that. It was all very memorable.”
The Camp Tyler Outdoor School wish list includes: to build or renovate new cabins, as part of Phase 1 and renovations to the Adventure Challenge Course (which includes the rope course, zipline and climbing wall) as part of Phase 2.
There is also a need for Kubota UTV for AED, first aid equipment and transportation for disabled children.
Live music was provided by Jarrod Sterrett of Jarrod Sterrett and The Hired Guns.
Boy Scout Troop 395 from Whitehouse presented the flags.
Silent auction items included sports memorabilia, such a Dallas Cowboys jersey from Emmitt Smith, various wall decorations of Kansas City Chiefs and Texas A&M, along with TV memorabilia from “Yellowstone” and “Lonesome Dove” and much more.
Live auction items included George Strait tickets for a sold-out concert in Fort Worth, a Napa Valley wine trip, beekeeping set, gift baskets, various hunting trips and more.
A video was also presented to highlight the importance of the local outdoor school and its important role in the East Texas community. The video was created by Copper Roof Media, which is run by high school students at All Saints Episcopal School.
Table place card artwork was done by Maclayne Copfer, sixth grader at All Saints Episcopal School.