Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy celebrated its third annual Dia De Los Muertos event for community and students Tuesday night.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Hispanic holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 honoring loved ones who have died.
Community members and students gathered at the campus to celebrate the holiday with art pieces from students, ofrendas, food, Caldwell mariachi and cultural dance performances by Ballet Folkoric and Aztec dancers.
Julianna Wynn, digital arts teacher for seventh- and eighth-grade students, said the event idea originated with a trip to San Antonio between her and another Caldwell teacher Jennifer Vaughn.
“We really got to know what Dia de los Muertos meant to the Hispanic culture -- the artwork, the history and everything that was involved. We really fell in love with it and we have a large Hispanic population here in Tyler ISD,” she said. “We both knew we wanted to make it a strong part of our curriculum.”
Wynn said the biggest reason to bring the event to life at Tyler ISD was to teach the community about the cultural holiday.
“We wanted people to gain some knowledge about the event and understand another part of the community that they may not be as familiar with,” Wynn said.
Bobby Markle, Caldwell Arts Academy principal, said the campus is honored to host this event because it brings the students and community together.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to see our students work and a community spotlight for the Hispanic culture. The students help produce the artwork and we have community members who donate, sponsor and help put out decorations,” he said. “It’s a community effort to put it together.”
Markle considers the event “authentic” and said the community receives positive feedback every year.
“It’s done in a way where we really honor the true essence of the Dia de los Muertos. A Lot of the feedback we get is 'wow' and emotional, especially if they have someone in the ofrenda or it sparks their own remembrance of somebody they lost throughout the year or in the past,” he said.
He also expressed gratitude toward the students and teachers who take part in the yearly event.
Local sponsors included Jalpita’s, Manny’s, Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant, MV Enchiladitos, D & N Grocery, Lourdes Marie Bakery, Mita Artisan Shoppe, Josselyn Cruz and Panaderia Nuevo Leon.