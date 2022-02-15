The Caldwell Arts Academy theater filled with applause and rhythm Tuesday night as students and community members united to honor Black History Month.
This year's event was inspired through the vision of Caldwell Star Jabryn Craston who suggested the program to honor Stevie Wonder.
“Stevie Wonder has inspired me to start playing keys because of his specific style and genre, I use that when I play. I want those who attend to take away that Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest,” he said.
Craston believes this month is a time for reflection.
“Black History Month is a month of reflecting on the past and embracing the past. Embracing our thrive to getting where we are today,” he said.
Donna Schorr, vocal music director of Star Band and Choir director at Caldwell Arts Academy, mentioned the importance of the program being student-led. She also hopes the show will educate people about Black culture.
“For people who are outside of the community I hope it's a way to educate people on the contributions that Black music and the culture has given to America in general, and not just music,” Schorr said.
Event music and dance performances included the Star Band, Otis and the Metro Band featuring George Faber, Caldwell Drumline under the direction of Therabeats Trent Spradlin, and Travis Supthen, The Praise Dance Team from College Hills Missionary Baptist and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. from Texas College.
The event also included local Black-owned restaurants Sum 2 Eat and Uncle Jacks, and a local artist gallery showing art from Caldwell and local artists.
Caldwell Principal Bobby Markle said the program aimed to use the month of February to not only celebrate African Americans who've made an impact in the arts but also in other parts of the community.
“What we really do is tell the untold stories, we try to get our kids to understand that a part of our own community are these great musicians, visual artists, dancers who really cultivate an arts community that represent cultures like theirs. For Black History Month we really felt like whatever we presented we wanted to bring in community members who represent different art forms,” Markle said.
Following the final music performance, the program gave out a ‘Prof Williams Legacy award,’ an award given to an adult from the community who has impacted the arts in the African American community, to Dr. Ottis Webster, a local musician who has impacted the community through the arts.