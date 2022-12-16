With a goal to bring in holiday cheer for the East Texas community, the entire campus of Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy came together and gave outside performances to community members during the annual Reverse Christmas Parade on Thursday.
During the event, community members walking or driving by in their cars enjoyed singing and dancing performances from students who were in full Christmas spirit. From students dressed as Christmas trees, deer, Santa and more, those who drove by the parade were left with a smile on their face.
“We try to cap off the semester with an opportunity to share some good will and joy to the Tyler community,” said Caldwell Arts Academy Principal Bobby Markle. “It's something we like to do because at Caldwell we do a lot of productions and performances inside the building, so this gives us a chance to really speak out to the community.”
Rylee Biles, eighth grade student at Caldwell, was performing with the band and considers the parade really meaningful.
“For us it's a really big deal, it's the one time we can showcase our songs to the public at our own school and cherish it. It's also a way to get everyone's spirit up for the holidays,” she said.
"I was just excited to come out and show the community what we’re made of because a lot of people don't get to see our music, so for us to showcase it is pretty good.”
According to Markle, the daily support of the community is very important for the campus, especially to demonstrate what the "Stars” (Caldwell students) do on an everyday basis besides academics.
“Education is a tough industry when it comes to all the things that are happening around everywhere, so just to be able to show our community really what we do in schools every day – trying to make kids really enjoy and be engaged. I think you see a school like ours out and about, just every kid smiling and every kid is happy,” he said. “I think it shows our Tyler community what we have going on at Tyler ISD is something special and even though we might have some concerns and issues, ultimately what we do every day is this.”
He also said the reverse parade allows the campus to cater to the downtown community and remind local business and community about the talent of the students.
Giving gratitude toward the students, Markle said he would also like to give thanks to Caldwell and local families that show love for the campus.
“I just want to say thank you to all the staff and students that really dedicate their time to making these things happen whether is handing out a candy cane or performing in a band but also just constantly our overall community; both Caldwell families and Tyler coming out and showing gratitude for what we do,” he said.