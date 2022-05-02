Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy is one of only two schools in the nation to receive the Arts Schools Network Arts Integration Award.
The award is presented to schools that showcase leadership when it comes to bringing art integration strategies into the classroom curriculum.
Bobby Markle, Principal of Caldwell Arts Academy, said the campus is honored to receive recognition for its hard work.
“Caldwell is honored to have a national organization recognize the hard work of our students and staff,” he said. “Arts integration is a unique strategy of teaching that our school loves to utilize throughout the year to engage creativity, depth of new content and just fun.”
Markle also mentioned the importance of art integration for Caldwell and how it reflects in everyday teaching.
“Tapping into the arts allows our students to connect their learning in their classes with something they are passionate about. It allows them to express themselves and provides them with a different world view of how different arts and subjects can integrate together,” he said. “In addition, it fulfills our mission of ‘Enhancing the Whole Child Through the Arts.’”
According to Markle, Caldwell is a fairly new member of the Arts Schools Network, which has been a good asset for the campus.
“This group serves to help schools with a similar educational mission to network, access training, resources, and sharing of ideas to continue to grow their programs to enhance their students and community. For schools as specialized as ours and unique to East Texas, having access to big urban programs that are legendary in their arts programming like Dallas ISD’s Booker T. Washington and Los Angeles's Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts is invaluable,” he said.
The mission of Arts Schools Network is to empower leaders of arts schools by connecting them regionally, nationally, and internationally to raise the quality, profile, and success of the students they serve.