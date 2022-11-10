With a variety of performances from kindergarten through fifth grade students, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its annual Veterans Day tribute presentation on Thursday for the local community.
The show, “Of Thee I Sing” was performed inside the Caldwell Auditorium with instrumental and singing performances, and a veteran tribute slideshow to recognize those who have served the country.
The show also included a special tribute to honor all military branches as branch members waved flags, inviting fellow members of each branch to stand and be recognized.
Bobby Markle, Caldwell Arts Academy principal, said the purpose of the annual production is to celebrate freedom and honor those who have fought for it.
“One of my favorite parts of the show is when we get to honor the veterans, both alive and deceased, of our community. We have families that submit photos, ranks, and names, and we do about an eight-minute video and I think that’s something special. I think that shows us that as a community there’s a lot of diversity around who has served, and who’s a part of our school,” he said.
With a focus on also helping veterans, Markle said this year they added informative tables to showcase the Department of Veterans Affairs and CampV which provided materials for help attendees learn about their missions. The goal of including these groups was to show veterans the services and support available to them locally, Markle said.
Also this year, kindergarten and first grade students made cards for veterans to take home with them and also for attendees to give to veterans who couldn’t attend the show.
“We hope to just continue this tradition, I think it brings a lot of joy to folks, especially our elderly veterans who see a new generation of kids coming up celebrating them. I think there’s just something really powerful in that,” Markle said.
Markle said the show has grown to be a community event.
“There are a lot of schools that do different types of veteran recognitions and things but because we have the stage, the talent, and we have the staff that can really make something special, we like to kind of fill that community void of giving a great presentation for those that are both a part of our direct community, but also anybody in that community,” he said. “We’ve seen it grow into that more and more.”