Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it.
On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
Lushbaugh said the inspiration for what he crafts inside the boxes usually comes to him while he’s at church listening to sermons. He said he became a big advocate of his ministry after suffering a heart attack that led him to follow Jesus.
“These boxes are made to let people know that God cares about them,” Lushbaugh said.
The creator said the content of one of the boxes depicts what he saw when he had the heart attack. It contains an angel that seems to be protecting two children who are walking, and it says, “May you find comfort in the arms of an angel.”
“When I saw a picture of this, I just realized God had me in his hands the whole time since I was a child,” he said. “Hopefully, my art will inspire others and help them when they’re having a rough time.”
The show happened while many people were still at work, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but others were able to stop by the park to take advantage of some outdoor browsing during a bit of more seasonably fall weather.
Walton Hinson was driving along Broadway Avenue when he noticed a portion of the park dotted with tents and people walking around. He lives in Louisiana but came with his wife to Tyler for the couple’s 45th anniversary, and they decided to pull over and check out the vendors.
Hinson said he was attracted most to the offerings of candles, jewelry and food. He said he also took time to appreciate the sunny day under the trees of Bergfeld Park.
“It’s a fantastic setting, and it’s good exposure for the businesses that come here and attempt to sell,” Hinson said.
Katrina Pippin said it was the first time for her mini-pancake business, Fluffy Treats, to participate in the trade show. Fluffy Treats customizes the pancakes by adding fruits, chocolate, marshmallows, cookies or ice cream.
“Coming today was massive as it will make strangers taste the products instead of just family members and friends,” Pippin said. “Of course, family and friends will support you, but our main goal is to get opinions from people we don’t know.”