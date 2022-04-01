Starbucks is adding its 10th store in Tyler.
A building permit issued by the city of Tyler this month shows the company plans to locate inside an existing building at 6995 S. Broadway Ave. The store will be located in front of Target, which also has a Starbucks located inside.
Starbucks' online store locator map says the business already has nine locations in the city, including some freestanding and some that lease space inside other businesses, such as the Broadway Square Mall location.
The building permit lists the construction value of finishing out the building for the next store at $375,000.
The new store is located in the small development in front of Target next to what was formerly Pie Five Pizza.
Starbucks did not respond to a request to provide more information about the store.