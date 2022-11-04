Willow Bay Boutique will be holding its grand opening on Saturday. The boutique, which opened its doors earlier this fall, offers clothing, jewelry, home décor, gifts, and more.
Owner Chrissi McMullen said she recently moved back to the area with her husband, who is a Tyler native.
“Born and raised in Central Texas, my love for fashion, clothing and home décor did not find its way to me until after becoming the mother of 3 boys,” she said. “After working in retail for the last 7 years in central Texas, my husband relocated back to his hometown of Tyler.”
“After transferring back here for work and sending our youngest off to college, I felt this was a good move for me,” McMullen said. “I have been in retail for the last several years and knowing the industry and ins and outs, decided that this was a natural transition for me.”
McMullen recently got the boutique “holiday-ready” and said she excited to celebrate the opening and this time of the year.
“I wanted to have a celebration of all our hard work and share what we are doing with the community,” McMullen said. “This was the perfect time.”
McMullen went on to say she hopes her boutique will bring a relaxing vibe to the community and build relationships.
“My hope is that in a world of fast pace, social media and ‘add to cart,’ by staying true to ourselves we can provide unique, one-on-one opportunities to have fun, feel good, and find fun pieces while growing relationships in our community,” she said.
“I also hope I bring a unique, personal take on what it looks like in 2022 to be a small business owner,” McMullen added.
McMullen said she loves what she does and is excited to be serving the Tyler community.
“I take it to heart to be a brand that strives to carry well made pieces. Whether someone is looking for jewelry, clothing, gifts or home décor, we are here to provide them with thoughtful gifts for others or pieces for themselves without breaking the bank,” she said. “I am excited to be here in Tyler and share my love for home and fashion with the community,” she said.
The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and will include refreshments and drawings.
Willow Bay Boutique is located at 6724 Paluxy Drive, Suite 100 and can be reached at 512-848-8012.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit the Willow Bay Boutique website.