A new woodworking business is making its mark in East Texas. Wild Creek Bear Woodworking, owned by Ben and Rose Harrington, is bringing the outdoors in by offering the highest quality wood pieces to make everyday cooking and entertaining more efficient and beautiful.
The idea for the business was born from wanting to make homemade wood gifts for family and friends for Christmas, according to Rose.
“My husband and I have made some small furniture, wooden signs, cutting boards and other items for ourselves over the years,” she said. “One Christmas we wanted to make all homemade wood gifts for family and friends. Everyone was thrilled with the items they received.”
Following the welcome reception from the gifts Harrington said her husband challenged her to make a wood piece on her own.
“My husband challenged me to make a cutting board, so with his guidance; I made my first end grain cutting board and gifted it to my brother, who absolutely loved it,” she said.
“My husband Ben said I was a natural and has taught me everything I know about fine woodworking. If it wasn't for him I would not be doing this,” Harrington said. “When I ventured out to make more items, I shared them on social media and was asked if I did custom work.”
The business, which celebrates a year this month, has bloomed from word-of-mouth ever since.
Harrington said her children, who are homeschooled, are a big part of the family-owned business.
“Our children are homeschooled and we have shop time where they make items like our wooden knives, rings, ornaments and key chains,” she said. “They help talk to clients, take payments and assist in writing down custom orders at the farmers market on Saturday mornings and enjoy hearing all the nice things clients say about their hard work.”
Harrington said she feels small business, which operates out of the family home, is unique in many ways.
“We are unique in many ways, but I truly believe what sets our business apart from others is, we tend to think outside the box, pun intended,” she said. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard and tend to do things differently than others.”
Wild Bear Creek Woodworking is a regular vendor at the Whitehouse Farmers Market and offers handmade hard and exotic wood cutting boards, charcuterie boards, coaster sets, bowls, boxes, serving trays, lazy Susan, wooden board games, wooden knives, board knives, ornaments, key chains, wood signs, specialty items and some small furniture.
“We pride ourselves in using only the highest quality hard and exotic woods and all natural butcher block oil for finishing, so our items are completely food safe,” Harrington said. “We enjoy bringing our clients beautifully handcrafted pieces that will last them a lifetime.”
Clients can pick up purchased items, meet locally or have purchases shipped in the US.
The business offers custom laser engraving to wood items for an additional fee and also offers some items that are painted or stained but only at the request of the client.
“We are always learning new techniques and coming up with new items,” Harrington said.
Wild Bear Creek Woodworking can be reached at 931-703-6747. Hours of operation are Mon. through Sat. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Wild Bear Creek Woodworking Facebook page.