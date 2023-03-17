Whitehouse couple and avid axe throwers Frederick and Susan Brewer opened Rose City Axe Throwing in the fall of last year.
The business travels to customers for events such as birthday parties, graduation, corporate events, and more.
The couple began the craft of axe throwing in 2020 and wanted to share the excitement with others.
“We have been throwing since early 2020. We have thrown in leagues and are members of World Axe Throwing League (WATL),” Frederick Brewer said. “We enjoy axe throwing and wanted to bring the excitement to others.”
The locally and family-owned business is the official mobile throwing trailer for the East Texas Locals and go to events they hold.
Because Rose City Axe Throwing is associated with the WATL, throwers can earn points to try out for the Axe Throwing World Championships.
“We are excited that we are WATL affiliated and will be having leagues, email us for more information. This allows us and other league members to accumulate points to have chance at the world championships,” Brewer said.
The business only uses cottonwood boards on its main three target areas and yellow pine for its outer target area.
“Our trailer has a chain link divider for extra safety and we have low price; we aren’t in it to get rich, we want people to have just as much fun as we do,” Brewer said.
Every participant must sign waiver and individuals under the age of 18 must have waiver signed by guardian. Brewer suggest for big events to sign waivers ahead of time
Rose City Axe Throwing provides a bluetooth speaker for customers to enjoy a variety of music of their choosing and has a toy axe throwing target for the younger children to enjoy.
The business services Tyler, Troup, Chandler, Lindale, Gladewater, Bullard, Flint, Henderson, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, and more.
For more information, visit www.rosecityaxethrowing.com.